FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Ronald Cardema (C) effectively quit as chairperson by filing a last-minute bid on May 12 to replace his wife as nominee of the Duterte Youth party-list.
National Youth Commission Facebook page
NYC employees ask Palace to name new commissioners, chairperson
(Philstar.com) - July 4, 2019 - 2:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Youth Commission Employees' Association is asking Malacañang to appoint new commissioners, saying the policy-making body needs a quorum to fully fulfill its mandate.

The NYC is currently headed by Assistant Secretary Paul Anthony Pangilinan, whom the Deparment of the Interior and Local Government designated as officer-in-charge in June.

Pangilinan, who was commissioner-at-large, was tapped as OIC after Ronald Cardema effectively quit as chairperson by filing a last-minute bid to replace his wife as nominee of the Duterte Youth party-list.

WATCH: No Certificate of Proclamation for Duterte Youth for now

"However, in spite of having designated ASec Pangilinan as OIC, the commission has yet to have a quorum to fully perform its functions and mandate," NYC said in a release.

It said the NYC has two commissioners-at-large and a commissioner representing the Visayas. "To complete the commission, the president has to appoint commissioners representing Luzon and Mindanao, and a chairperson."

According to the Youth in Nation-Building Act that created the NYC, the commission must have a chairperson, a commissioner each representing Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, two commissioners chosen at large, and the president of the Pambansang Katipunan ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan. 

Under the same law, the NYC chairperson should not be more than 45 years old and should "have occupied positions of responsibility and leadership in duly registered youth and youth-serving organizations or institutions" prior to the appointment.

A full commission will let the NYC make decisions on programs and advocacies, as well as "budget allocation and hiring of personnel," the commission said, citing the National Youth Commission Employees' Association's request.

The NYC was created to lead in coming up with policies and in setting the priorities and direction of the government's youth promotion development programs, as well as to "encourage wide and active participation of the youth in all government and nongovernmental programs, projects and activities affecting them."

The commission is also mandated "harness and develop the full potential of the youth as partners in nation-building and "to supplement government appropriations for youth promotion and development with funds from other sources."

NATIONAL YOUTH COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DND to probe missile test by China in disputed sea
By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The Department of National Defense (DND) will investigate the alleged test-firing by the Chinese of ballistic missiles from...
Headlines
Friends of Filipino killed in Hawaii plane crash seek funding for funeral
20 hours ago
Friends and family of a Filipino killed in a plane crash have set up an online fund raising drive to fund his funeral and...
Headlines
Justices ask: Should Aquino admin be sued for 'neglect' of West Philippine Sea?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Supreme Court justices pointed out that the incidents cited in the complaint happened in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Headlines
Philippines slips in 'most powerful passports' list
16 hours ago
The Philippines ranked at the 80th spot, down from 70th-72nd in a 2018 Henley release, with visa-free access to 64 destinations...
Headlines
Higher prices for coffee, milk approved
By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has approved price increases for coffee, milk and fish sauce (patis).
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
What we know so far: Food poisoning at Imelda Marcos party
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Supporters of the country's flamboyant former first lady Imelda Marcos threw a party for the family matriarch in an indoor...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Satellite imagery shows foreign vessels getting near Philippine coastline
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
Foreign vessels entering the Philippine exclusive economic zone have been moving closer to the country's coastline.
Headlines
14 hours ago
Sara’s Hugpong backs compromise candidate
By Jess Diaz | 14 hours ago
Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday offered a compromise candidate for speaker of the...
Headlines
14 hours ago
Duterte-Xi verbal agreement not policy — Locsin
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
President Duterte’s verbal fishing agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping is “not a policy” and “cannot...
Headlines
14 hours ago
Back to school for DOH immunization program
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) declared yesterday that the so-called Dengvaxia scare is “over,” citing the renewed...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with