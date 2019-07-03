FACT CHECKS
Daniel Kealoha Tehero, 23, was among the 11 killed in a plane crash in Hawaii last June 21.
Friends of Filipino killed in Hawaii plane crash seek funding for funeral
(Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 6:27pm

MANILA, Philippines— Friends and family of a Filipino killed in a plane crash have set up an online fund raising drive to fund his funeral and bring his remains back to Kauai, Hawaii.

Daniel Kealoha Tehero, 23, was among the 11 killed in a plane crash in Hawaii last June 21.

He and the ten others were about to embark on a sunset skydiving adventure on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii when their plane crashed after it took off from Dillingham Airfield.

“Due to the sudden loss of Jordan Daniel, the family is faced with unforseen expenses to bring Jordan home to Kauai and lay him to rest. We are humbly asking for your prayers and kokua at this time of difficulty,” the online fund raising drive at gofundme.com read.

According to Nickey Nakamasu Anama, who organized the online fund drive for Tehero’s memorial, Tehero aspired to be a videographer of skydiving flights. He formerly served in the Army national reserve and was active in church.

“Skydiving was his passion,” Anama said.

As of posting, the online drive received $9,085 donations out of its $30,000 goal. —Rosette Adel

