Pinoy suicide bomber identified

MANILA, Philippines — The military has identified a Filipino extremist as one of two suicide attackers who set off bombs last Friday that killed five other persons in an Army camp in Indanan, Sulu.

Western Mindanao Command chief Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said the family of 23-year-old Norman Lasuca identified him as one of the suicide attackers who detonated a bomb at the gate of the Army encampment. The other suicide bomber remains unidentified.

Sobejana said Lasuca left his family in Sulu’s Asturias district about five years ago and joined a faction of the Abu Sayyaf under the control of commander Hajan Sawadjaan.

Officials said Sawadjaan is the suspected mastermind of the suicide attacks.

“This is really very tragic for Lasuca’s family, his mother. They last saw him five years ago and this is the first time they’re seeing him again,” Sobejana said.

He added the family has claimed the severed head of Lasuca and buried it.

Lasuca is the first known Filipino militant to have carried out a suicide bombing, a development that has concerned security officials.

Last Friday’s suicide attack left three soldiers, two civilians and the two bombers dead and 22 wounded – 12 soldiers and 10 civilians.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Monday the attack was “obviously a suicide bombing,” describing it as an important development in the region.

He said last Friday’s blast was the third suicide attack in the Philippines, following a July 2018 van bomb in Basilan and explosions during Sunday mass in January at a Catholic cathedral in Jolo.

All three attacks were claimed by the Islamic State (IS), which takes credit for the violence carried out by local affiliates such as kidnap-for-ransom group Abu Sayyaf.

Authorities have blamed foreign attackers for the two previous blasts which killed more than 30 people.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, however, said authorities have obtained information indicating the other suicide attacker may also be a Filipino militant from Sulu. Remains of both bombers will be subjected to DNA tests to ascertain their identities, he added.

There were conflicting accounts of last Friday’s attack. Military officials said earlier that Lasuca managed to dash into the camp after the first militant was stopped at the gate by soldiers.

The first militant detonated his bomb, killing three soldiers at the gate.

After he got past the gate, Lasuca was shot by other soldiers, prompting him to set off his explosive while yelling “Allahu Akbar (God is great),” a source said.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., however, told reporters that Lasuca was the militant who set off his explosive after being stopped outside the camp gate by soldiers.

He added that there is a possibility that Lasuca could have been ordered to deliver a package to the camp, not knowing that he was carrying a remotely detonated improvised explosive device.

Sobejana, on the other hand, described the other militant as having Caucasian features and suspected to be the son of Abu Kathir al-Maghribi, the Moroccan who died in a suicide bombing attack in Basilan last year.

The suicide bombings sparked a security alarm, including in Metro Manila, where police were put on alert.

Analysts have said suicide attacks could be taking root in the Philippines, driven by IS influence.

“It is an escalation, but it’s also a sign of increased radicalization,” said Zachary Abuza, Southeast Asian security expert at the National War College in Washington.

Madrigal said if indeed one of the two bombers was local, it would be a dire development in the national threat board.

“It’s a new development. What we know so far is that there’s no Filipino suicide bomber. We should be careful until we have proven claims by relatives are true,” Madrigal said.

Washington condemned the attack and reaffirmed its commitment to support the Philippines in its response to the attack.

“My deepest sympathies for the tragic loss of life in Sulu. We stand with the Armed Forces of the Philippines as we condemn this heinous terrorist attack and reaffirm our commitment to do everything possible to support the Philippine government in its response,” US Ambassador Sung Kim said on Twitter. – With Pia Lee-Brago, Emmanuel Tupas, Roel Pareño, Bebot Sison, AFP