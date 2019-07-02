Justice secretary: Filing an impeachment complaint 'certainly' not unlawful

MANILA, Philippines — Filing an impeachment complaint against anyone, including the president, is not an illegal act, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra stressed Tuesday.

In a press conference, Guevarra said that while he cannot say on how the police will go about “arresting” would-be filers of impeachment complains, the Department of Justice would go by the law.

“So the question before us now is: Is filing a complaint for impeachment an unlawful act? And my answer to that question is certainly no,” Guevarra said.

1987 Constitution on impeachment

The Constitution provides that the president, vice president, members of the Supreme Court, the members of Constitutional Commissions and the Ombudsman may be removed from office through impeachment.

It states that the House of Representatives holds the exclusive power to initiate all cases of impeachment.

"A verified complaint for impeachment may be filed by any Members of the House of Representatives or by any citizen upon a resolution or endorsement by any Member thereof," it says.

But on June 27, President Rodrigo Duterte warned his critics that he would have those who try to impeach him arrested. “Impeach ako? Kulungin ko sila lahat. Subukan niyo (Impeach me? I’ll put you all in jail. Just try it),” the president said in a chance interview at Malacañang.

Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, Philippine National Police chief, said Monday that the PNP has yet to receive any order from Duterte to arrest anyone over talk of impeachment.

“If there is an order from the president and we see a violation of the law, why not?... [It would depend] on what we may see, because the impeachment is not covered by the law... either sedition or libel,” the national police chief said Monday in a mix of English and Filipino.

Guevarra however stressed that generally a warrant of arrest, issued by a judge, is needed.

“So, there are only a few situations where warrantless arrests are allowed or permitted under our rules. So, in situations where an unlawful act is not being committed in the first place, so there will be no legal basis for arrest,” the Justice chief added.

As a rule, arrests can only be made if a judge has issued a warrant after a criminal case has been filed or if a crime is committed in the presence of law enforcement. In which case, an inquest proceeding must be held immediately to determine if charges should be filed.

The Immigration commissioner, who is under the authority of the president, has a unique power to issue warrants against a foreigner who violates immigration law.