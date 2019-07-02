FACT CHECKS
Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio is part of the Philippines' legal team that won the 2016 landmark ruling on the West Philippine Sea.
File photo
Carpio inhibits from Kalikasan writ plea for parts of West Philippine Sea
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2019 - 12:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio will stay out of deliberations on the pending plea for a Writ of Kalikasan over areas in the West Philippine Sea.

The STAR reported that Carpio, who has disagreed in public with government policy in the West Philippine Sea, will inhibit from the plea and will not participate in the oral arguments on it.

The senior justice was part of the legal team that fought for, and won, the landmark tribunal ruling on the arbitration case that the Philippines filed in 2013 against China's sweeping claim over the South China Sea, part of which is in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

Even before the 2016 tribunal ruling on China's sweeping nine-dash-line claim in the South China Sea, Carpio had been saying that the West Philippine Sea will be won through constant engagement with the international community. He has also said that that it is a task that will take generations of Filipinos to do.

RELATED: Youth stand behind Filipino fishermen, for sovereignty — Elago

Solicitor General Jose Calida sought Carpio's recusal, citing the senior justice’s “personal bias and manifest partiality.”

The petition filed by a group led by Monico Abogado through the Integrated Bar of the Philippines sought the issuance of writ of continuing mandamus to protect, preserve and rehabilitate the environment in Scarborough or Panatag Shoal, Ayungin Shoal and Mischief or Panganiban Reef.

The SC is set to tackle the petition through oral arguments Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

—  with reports from The STAR/Edu Punay

Recommended
