Presidential spokesman Panelo rates Duterte '9 out of 10'

MANILA, Philippines — Despite criticisms against the administration's key policies, including its stance on the South China Sea row and its bloody "war" on illegal drugs, Malacañang believes President Duterte deserves a nearly perfect grade in his first three years in office.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo claimed no president has matched Duterte's gains during the first half of his term.

"In the scale of ten, it should be nine," Panelo said in a radio interview Sunday when asked how he would assess the president's performance.

"Didn't you see the list of his accomplishments? No other president was able to do that, by their admission," he added.

'Best is yet to come'

In a statement over the weekend, Panelo described Duterte's accomplishments as "countless and incomparable" and claimed that the "best is yet to come."

Among the gains he cited were the lower crime rate, the surrender of "more than a million" drug personalities and the intensified fight against illegal drugs, a campaign that Duterte's critics claim is encouraging extrajudicial killings.

Duterte has denied the allegation and maintained that the crackdown, which has left more than 6,000 suspects dead, is needed to save the next generation from the drug menace.

Panelo also cited measures to thwart the communist rebellion and terrorism, the signing of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, improved revenue collections, social services like free tuition in state universities and colleges, free irrigation to farmers, free internet access in public places, institutionalization of feeding programs for public school students, and universal health care, higher pensions for senior citizens and higher pay for civilian and uniformed personnel of the government.

The presidential spokesman also mentioned Duterte's independent foreign policy, which he said removed the Philippines "subservience" to the west and led to the improvement of the Philippines' ties with Russia and China.

While officials hail the Philippines' improved relations with China, critics claim Duterte is not doing enough to assert Manila's clams in the resource-rich South China Sea. Critics have also accused Duterte of abandoning the Philippines' claims in exchange for Chinese assistance.

Duterte has repeatedly claimed he would not give up even an inch of the Philippines' territory but stressed that he won't go to war over the maritime row.

Panelo said more has to be done to promote the welfare of Filipinos.

He called for the passage of amendments to the Foreign Investments Act, the Retail Trade Act and the Public Service Act, and the implementation of the ambitious infrastructure program 'Build, Build, Build.' He also expressed hope that the next Congress would support Duterte's legislative agenda and pass bills that would benefit the public.

The presidential spokesman also claimed that Duterte has been fulfilling his campaign promises that enabled him to win by landslide in 2016. He said the president has been firing officials to "destroy the culture of corruption in the country."

Members of the opposition, however, doubt the seriousness of the president's anti-corruption campaign, noting that some of the officials he dismissed had been given new posts. The president, however, has repeatedly said he is bent on addressing corruption in the bureaucracy, a campaign that he said would not spare anyone, not even his allies.