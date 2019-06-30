Signal No. 1 up in Batanes due to ‘Egay’

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 has been raised over Batanes as Tropical Depression Egay approaches the northernmost part of the Philippines.

Moving west northwest at 30 kilometers per hour, ‘Egay’ is expected to be in the vicinity of Batanes within 24 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said in a press briefing late Sunday afternoon.

Winds ranging from 30 to 60 kph can be expected in the next 36 hours in the province.

‘Egay’ was last spotted 545 km east of Casiguran, Aurora. It packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 65 kph.

The tropical depression and the low pressure area over the West Philippine Sea are boosting the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring rains until Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro provinces, Romblon and northern Palawan tonight.

Meanwhile, Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

By Monday, residents of Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol region, Antique, Aklan and western Iloilo will experience monsoon rains. Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over the rest of Luzon and western Visayas tomorrow.

The weather bureau advised those with small seacrafts not to venture over the western seaboard of Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Luzon in the next 24 hours as moderate to rough seas are expected to prevail in these areas.

‘Egay’ may weaken into an LPA after 24 to 48 hours.

Forecast positions

Monday afternoon: 55 km east of Basco, Batanes

Tuesday afternoon: 450 km northwest of Basco, Batanes (Outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico