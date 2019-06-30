Water level at Angat Dam sees slight increase after monsoon rains

MANILA, Philippines — Angat Dam finally benefited from the rains that showered parts of Luzon after a slight increase in the reservoir’s water level was recorded Sunday.

The water level at Angat Dam—Metro Manila’s main water source—increased by 0.68 meter as of early Sunday morning, according to the latest monitoring of state weather bureau PAGASA.

The water elevation is now at 158.64 meters, up from 157.96 meters on Saturday. This is the first time the dam’s water level rose since it breached the 160-meter critical mark on June 22.

The slight rise in the water level of Angat comes after rains brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat showered Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon in recent days.

Tropical Depression Egay and a low pressure area over the West Philippine Sea are currently enhancing the southwest monsoon, which will bring rains in Luzon and Visayas until Tuesday.

The National Water Resources Board initially said Angat Dam could hit its all time low this week if insufficient rainfall is received in the watershed. The dam registered its lowest level at 157.57 meters in July 2010.

PAGASA predicted Angat Dam could return to its operational state by September. The water elevation at the reservoir will start recovering by the end of July as more rains are expected next month.

Water allocation for Metro Manila water providers was slashed to 36 cubic meters per second from 40 cms when Angat Dam breached its critical level last week, resulting in rotational water service interruptions. — Gaea Katreena Cabico