FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Angat Dam is the main water source of Metro Manila.
PTV
Water level at Angat Dam sees slight increase after monsoon rains
(Philstar.com) - June 30, 2019 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Angat Dam finally benefited from the rains that showered parts of Luzon after a slight increase in the reservoir’s water level was recorded Sunday.

The water level at Angat Dam—Metro Manila’s main water source—increased by 0.68 meter as of early Sunday morning, according to the latest monitoring of state weather bureau PAGASA.

The water elevation is now at 158.64 meters, up from 157.96 meters on Saturday. This is the first time the dam’s water level rose since it breached the 160-meter critical mark on June 22.

The slight rise in the water level of Angat comes after rains brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat showered Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon in recent days.

Tropical Depression Egay and a low pressure area over the West Philippine Sea are currently enhancing the southwest monsoon, which will bring rains in Luzon and Visayas until Tuesday.

The National Water Resources Board initially said Angat Dam could hit its all time low this week if insufficient rainfall is received in the watershed. The dam registered its lowest level at 157.57 meters in July 2010.

PAGASA predicted Angat Dam could return to its operational state by September. The water elevation at the reservoir will start recovering by the end of July as more rains are expected next month.

Water allocation for Metro Manila water providers was slashed to 36 cubic meters per second from 40 cms when Angat Dam breached its critical level last week, resulting in rotational water service interruptions. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

ANGAT DAM HABAGAT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Color of money: Are brands buying into or cashing in on the LGBT community?
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
With the rise of 'pink' money comes the potential pitfall of perpetuating stereotypes, an LGBT activist warns
Headlines
Samboy Lim’s girl rises in UP, pays tribute to parents
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
More than anything, it was her father’s presence that completed the special day of 22-year-old Jamie Christine Lim,...
Headlines
Duterte marks 3rd year: The best is yet to come
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte marks today his third year in office with a promise that the “best is yet to come.”
Headlines
GMA ends term, delivers Duterte’s legislative agenda
By Jess Diaz | 15 hours ago
Former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo ends her term as a lawmaker today, delivering President Duterte’s legislative...
Headlines
Pinay maid abused by diplomat doing fine at new job – DOLE
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The Filipina domestic helper who was maltreated by a Saudi diplomat in London is now doing fine and working for another employer,...
Headlines
Latest
6 hours ago
Monsoon rains to persist as Tropical Depression Egay, LPA enhance habagat
6 hours ago
Tropical Depression Egay and the shallow low pressure area off the waters of Ilocos Norte will enhance the southwest monsoon...
Headlines
15 hours ago
House vows early passage of 2020 budget
By Jess Diaz | 15 hours ago
Outgoing House of Representatives Majority Leader Fredenil Castro yesterday vowed early approval of the proposed P1.4-trillion...
Headlines
15 hours ago
Pagasa sees less tropical cyclones this year
By Artemio Dumlao | 15 hours ago
There will be fewer tropical cyclones this year due to a “persisting weak El Niño,” according to state...
Headlines
15 hours ago
PhilHealth told to return P139-million allowances, bonuses
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has affirmed the validity of notices of disallowance (NDs) previously issued by its corporate...
Headlines
15 hours ago
Romualdez: Congress to help cut poverty by half
15 hours ago
Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez yesterday assured the country’s economic managers that Congress would act swiftly on President...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with