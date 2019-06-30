FACT CHECKS
‘Egay’ was last spotted at 810 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte.
Monsoon rains to persist as Tropical Depression Egay, LPA enhance habagat
(Philstar.com) - June 30, 2019 - 9:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Egay and the shallow low pressure area off the waters of Ilocos Norte will enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which continues to affect parts of Luzon.

In a press briefing past early Sunday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said ‘Egay’ was last spotted 810 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte.

It packs maximum winds of 55 kph and gusts of 65 kph. The tropical depression is moving west northwest at 15 kph.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals.

Based on its latest forecast track, ‘Egay’ will not hit any part of the Philippine landmass and will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

PAGASA is also monitoring a shallow low pressure area 590 km west of Laoag, Ilocos Norte. Because it is a shallow LPA, it has little to no chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

Both ‘Egay’ and the shallow LPA will enhance the southwest monsoon, which will directly affect residents of Ilocos region, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Zambales and Bataan.

The rest of Luzon will experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Forecast positions

Monday morning: 545 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora

Tuesday morning: 105 km northeast of Basco, Batanes

Wednesday morning: 490 km northwest of Basco, Batanes (Outside PAR)

Thursday morning: 925 km northwest of extreme northern Luzon (Outside PAR)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

