Ombudsman withdraws graft, usurpation cases vs Aquino over Mamasapano
(Philstar.com) - June 28, 2019 - 5:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman moved for the withdrawal of graft and usurpation of authority cases filed against former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III at the Sandiganbayan for his role in the bloody Mamasapano incident four years ago.

In the motion to withdraw information filed Monday, Ombudsman Samuel Martires said he found no sufficient ground and evidence to charge Aquino for graft and usurpation of official functions “being then the president of the Republic of the Philippines during the time material to these cases.”

Martires asked the Sandiganbayan to allow the withdrawal of cases against Aquino “without prejudice to the filing of appropriate charges against the accused after the conduct of preliminary investigation.”

In November 2017, the Office of the Ombudsman—then led by former graft buster Conchita Carpio-Morales—filed graft and usurpation of authority charges against the former chief executive.

In February last year, the Supreme Court ordered the Sandiganbayan to halt proceedings against Aquino, former Philippine National Police chief Alan Purisima and former PNP-Special Action Force director Getulio Napeñas Jr. The high court’s First Division issued a TRO on the court proceedings “until further notice from this court.”

The case stemmed from the January 25, 2015 operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao that resulted in the deaths of over 60 people, including 44 members of the elite police force.

Graft carries a maximum penalty of 15 years of imprisonment while penalty for usurpation of authority is up to six months of imprisonment which is convertible to just a fine. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from The STAR/Elizabeth Marcelo

