Filipino-Chinese business group donates P1.45M for boat rehab, livelihood of Recto Bank fishermen

MANILA, Philippines — A group of Filipino-Chinese fishermen donated cash for the rehabilitation of a damaged Filipino fishing boat sank by a Chinese trawler near Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea.

The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. turned over P1.2 million for the rehabilitation of F/B GemVer 1 on Friday.

Aside from the cash for the repair of the boat, the group also donated P250,000 as livelihood assistance for the 22 crewmen of the vessel.

The group also committed to allocate five public school buildings for the municipality of San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, where the fishing boat is based.

This will be part of the Filipino-Chinese group's nationwide civic project called "Operation Barrio School" that will be coursed through its local chapter.

"The FFCCCII as a Filipino business and civic organization, we give this assistance to our fellow countrymen in distress — the fishermen, the fishing boat owner and their families — hoping that this humanitarian act can help alleviate their plight," FFCCCII president Henry Lim Bon Liong said in a statement.

On behalf of the group, Liong expressed sincere concern for the welfare of the 22 Filipino fishermen, as well as solidarity with them.

Vice President Leni Robredo, through her Angat Buhay program, had given P50,000 each to the F22 fishermen after visiting them last week.

The vice president expressed "deep outrage" over the incident and called on the Department of Foreign Affairs to demand that China hold the crew members of the offending vessel accountable.

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario had donated a check worth P500,000 for the fishermen, which was later on returned by the DFA.

According to Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., the DFA cannot dispense donations so he had to return the check donation to Del Rosario.