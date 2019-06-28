FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows Reps. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela), Ariel Casilao (Anakpawis), France Castro (ACT Teachers), Sarah Jane Elago (Kabataan), Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna) and Antonio Tinio (ACT Teachers).
Philstar.com/Gaea Katreena Cabico, File
Makabayan solon expects next speaker to respect ‘real’ minority
(Philstar.com) - June 28, 2019 - 12:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The next House speaker should respect and allow the “real” minority of the lower chamber to perform its role as fiscalizer, a member of Makabayan bloc said Friday.

“We hope that whoever becomes speaker will at the minimum respect a real minority in the House and allow time for debates for the real minority to perform its role as fiscalizer, as critic of the administration’s policies,” Rep. Antonio Tinio (ACT Teachers) said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel.

The Makabayan bloc is composed of lawmakers from activists groups. In the 18th Congress, it will be composed of six legislators: Tinio, Reps. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna), Arlene Brosas (Gabriela), Sarah Jane Elago (Kabataan), and newcomers Ferdinand Gaite (Bayan Muna) and Eufemia Cullamat (Bayan Muna).

The bloc was part of the House supermajority from July 2016 to September 2017 when it broke away over disagreements with administration policies such as the imposition of martial law in Mindanao, stalled peace talks with communist rebels and Duterte’s stance on Chinese activities in the West Philippine Sea.

When there was a battle for the official minority bloc last year, the Makabayan lawmakers joined the “minority” bloc composed of Liberal Party legislators and members of the so-called “Magnificent 7” led by Rep. Miro Quimbo (Marikina).

In the end, Rep. Danilo Suarez (Quezon)—an ally of outgoing Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo—remained the minority leader.

The chamber’s minority bloc is supposed to be a check on the powerful majority.

The duly-recognized minority has guaranteed membership in committees unlike legislators who are considered independent.

‘Political point’

Tinio said that Makabayan made a “political point” when it fielded Bayan Muna’s Zarate as the bloc’s candidate for the already crowded speakership race.

Zarate’s bid for the speakership is a long shot in a chamber dominated by allies of the Duterte administration. 

“We know the real score in terms of numbers. Clearly we’re making here a political point,” Tinio said.

He added: “We’re showing it’s possible to have a candidate for speaker who will be truly independent from the president and will maintain the status of the House as intended in the Constitution as co-equal branch that will serve as check and balance on executive branch.”

Aside from Zarate, those seeking for the House speakership include former Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte), Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig) and Martin Romualdez (Leyte), and Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque), who was endorsed by the administration PDP Laban party. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

HOUSE SPEAKER MAKABAYAN BLOC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Impeach me? I’ll put you all in jail – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte last night dared critics of his policies on Chinese fishing in Philippine waters to impeach him, warning...
Headlines
'Not me': Mon Tulfo says brother Ben stole P60 million
1 day ago
Radio broadcaster Ramon Tulfo, who is also special envoy to China, stressed that it was his brother Ben who "stole" P60 million...
Headlines
Duterte: PAF to take over NAIA if…
13 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force (PAF) will take over the Ninoy Aquino International Airport if security issues at the NAIA are not...
Headlines
Exclusivity? Sotto says fish in Philippine EEZ could be from China
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 20 hours ago
What the Senate president missed was that, under the constitution, Filipino citizens have the exclusive right to use...
Headlines
‘Duterte may be impeached if he fails to protect EEZ’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Failure to protect the Philippines’ territory is a basis for the impeachment of President Duterte, former foreign affairs...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Anyone can file impeach raps vs Duterte — DOJ chief Guevarra
1 hour ago
Anyone can file an impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Frid...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Piñol quitting DA, may move to MinDa post
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Amid reports that President Duterte is no longer happy with his performance, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol...
Headlines
13 hours ago
SEA is fastest-growing shabu market — world report
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Southeast Asia has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing market for methamphetamine or shabu, the United Nations Office...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Students to get free train rides – DOTr
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Starting July 1, students can avail themselves of free train rides at select hours during weekdays except holidays, the Department...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Marines pulled out from Palawan for retraining in Manila
By Jaime Laude | 13 hours ago
A battalion of Marines, deployed in Palawan to secure the country’s western frontier including the Kalayaan Islands...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with