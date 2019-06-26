FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Imee Marcos
File photo shows Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos arrives at Comelec to file her COC for the Senate race.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
‘A dance for a Marcos is a dance for shame,’ Igorot youth tell Imee
(Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 5:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — "We will not dance for you, because a dance for a Marcos is a dance for shame."

That was the message of indigenous youth group Progressive Igorots for Social Action to Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos after the senator-elect said she would first perform an “Igorot” ritual at the office that Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV will vacate when his term ends on June 30.

“May we then remind Imee that there is no such thing as ‘mga Igorot namin.’ You don’t own us, and you never will. We pride ourselves with our refusal to be owned, if you care to read about our history of struggle way back to the Spanish colonization,” Progressive Igorots said in a statement.

“Moreover, may we remind Imee that our dances are a sacred heritage from our beloved ancestors, who, we reiterate, taught us how it is to fight for our own, to refuse to be owned,” they added.

“And. Imee, asking the Igorot to dance for a blessing is a mockery of the sanctity of our rituals and traditions.”

'We will dance with the Igorots to bless this office'

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the daughter of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos said Trillanes' office went to her through a raffle.

“Maybe I can call some of our Igorots because we need to bless the office because it was occupied by Sen. Trillanes,” the younger Marcos said in Filipino.

“If Senator Trillanes agrees, I will tell him we will dance with the Igorots so we can bless the office,” she added.

In the same statement, Progressive Igorots said they “flinched with anger and disgust,” when Marcos made the remarks.

“A murderer and a thief taking our culture for granted, and stealing our identity to the point of even owning it—that person must be held accountable and condemned,” they said.

"With the outright electoral fraud in this year’s elections, Marcos’ office deserves no blessing, add the fact that her family ushered the historical plundering of our resources in the Cordillera in the 1970s,” they added, recalling how the Marcos patriarch “allowed the construction of the Chico dam despite the displacement of indigenous communities that goes along with it.”

“It was the militant movement of the Igorot that led to the project’s demise—a historic contribution to the dictator’s eventual downfall. And Imee is no stranger to these atrocities—she holds a record of theft, falsification of records, and murders of her own,” the group continued.

Marcos placed 8th in the 2019 midterm elections despite controversies surrounding her scholastic records.

Princeton University has confirmed that although she attended the school, Marcos did not graduate from there. Marcos also claimed that she graduated from the University of the Philippines College of Law, which has been disproven by the school’s officials.

Despite that, she has insisted that "as far as she knows," she earned degrees from those schools.

Marcos ran under the administration-backed Hugpong ng Pagbabago, whose campaign manager is Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, the president's daughter.

She said she would focus on poverty-alleviating measures. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

IMEE MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo on 2022 presidential bid: Anything is possible
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo hinted at the possibility of seeking for the presidency in the 2022 national elections, saying...
Headlines
Trillanes: It’s hypocrisy if Imee is implying I’m a bad guy
9 hours ago
Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV welcomed the plan of senator-elect Imee Marcos to have his office blessed but called her hypocritical...
Headlines
Duterte tells GMA: Pick your replacement as speaker
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Duterte has changed his mind anew and is leaving it to members of the House of Representatives to decide on who...
Headlines
Duterte: No stopping China from fishing in Philippines waters
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
As critics question the presence of the Chinese ship that hit a Filipino boat near Recto Bank earlier this month, President...
Headlines
Suicide prevention hotline ‘Hope Line’ to stop operation as DOH, NCMH drop support
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
National suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention hotline Hopeline Philippines on Tuesday announced that it is...
Headlines
Latest
4 hours ago
Makabayan fields Bayan Muna's Zarate in crowded speakership race
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The House of Representatives’ Makabayan bloc announced it is fielding Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) for...
Headlines
7 hours ago
‘Dodong’ slightly speeds up ahead of exit
7 hours ago
Tropical Depression Dodong has slightly accelerated as it continues to move away from the Philippines, state weather bureau...
Headlines
9 hours ago
Tropical Depression Dodong to exit PAR today
9 hours ago
“Dodong” is not seen to make landfall and has no direct effect on any part of the country.
Headlines
19 hours ago
Metro Manila to suffer water supply cuts until August
By Jess Diaz | 19 hours ago
Residents of Metro Manila and neighboring provinces will have to endure extended hours of water supply interruption every...
Headlines
19 hours ago
China’s intrusion worsens fish catch decline – watchdog
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
An environmental advocacy group has warned that local fisheries production might not recover soon with President Duterte’s...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with