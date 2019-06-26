‘Dodong’ slightly speeds up ahead of exit

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Dodong has slightly accelerated as it continues to move away from the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said late Wednesday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the center of “Dodong” was located 705 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes. Moving north northeast at 15 km per hour, the tropical depression is seen to leave the Philippine area of responsibility within the day.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 60 kph

PAGASA said “Dodong” has no direct impact on any part of the country.

Despite its exit, “Dodong” will boost the southwest monsoon or habagat. Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may affect northern Palawan, Mindoro provinces, Romblon, Marinduque, Aklan, Antique, western Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Masbate, and western sections of Camarines Sur, Albay and Sorsogon Wednesday.

By Thursday, monsoon rains with occasional heavy rains may prevail over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Mindoro provinces, Antique and western Aklan.

The state weather bureau earlier said it is monitoring a cloud cluster off the waters of Mindanao. It is expected to develop into a low pressure area, which may enter PAR over the weekend.

Forecast positions

Thursday morning: 1,380 km northeast of Basco, Batanes

— Gaea Katreena Cabico