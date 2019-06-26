FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
As of 10 a.m., the center of “Dodong” was located 705 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.
PAGASA
‘Dodong’ slightly speeds up ahead of exit
(Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 12:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Dodong has slightly accelerated as it continues to move away from the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said late Wednesday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the center of “Dodong” was located 705 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes. Moving north northeast at 15 km per hour, the tropical depression is seen to leave the Philippine area of responsibility within the day.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 60 kph

PAGASA said “Dodong” has no direct impact on any part of the country.

Despite its exit, “Dodong” will boost the southwest monsoon or habagat. Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may affect northern Palawan, Mindoro provinces, Romblon, Marinduque, Aklan, Antique, western Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Masbate, and western sections of Camarines Sur, Albay and Sorsogon Wednesday.

By Thursday, monsoon rains with occasional heavy rains may prevail over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Mindoro provinces, Antique and western Aklan.

The state weather bureau earlier said it is monitoring a cloud cluster off the waters of Mindanao. It is expected to develop into a low pressure area, which may enter PAR over the weekend.

Forecast positions

  • Thursday morning: 1,380 km northeast of Basco, Batanes

Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: No stopping China from fishing in Philippines waters
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
As critics question the presence of the Chinese ship that hit a Filipino boat near Recto Bank earlier this month, President...
Headlines
Duterte tells GMA: Pick your replacement as speaker
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has changed his mind anew and is leaving it to members of the House of Representatives to decide on who...
Headlines
Federalism may not gain support – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte is now open to the possibility that his proposed shift to a federal government, one of his campaign promises,...
Headlines
Trillanes: It’s hypocrisy if Imee is implying I’m a bad guy
2 hours ago
Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV welcomed the plan of senator-elect Imee Marcos to have his office blessed but called her hypocritical...
Headlines
Metro Manila to suffer water supply cuts until August
By Jess Diaz | 13 hours ago
Residents of Metro Manila and neighboring provinces will have to endure extended hours of water supply interruption every...
Headlines
Latest
33 minutes ago
Suicide prevention hotline ‘Hope Line’ to stop operation as DOH, NCMH drop support
By Rosette Adel | 33 minutes ago
National suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention hotline Hopeline Philippines on Tuesday announced that it is...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Robredo on 2022 presidential bid: Anything is possible
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo hinted at the possibility of seeking for the presidency in the 2022 national elections, saying...
Headlines
3 hours ago
PDP-Laban picks Lord Velasco as House speaker bet
3 hours ago
PDP-Laban has chosen Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) as its next candidate for House speaker.
Headlines
3 hours ago
Tropical Depression Dodong to exit PAR today
3 hours ago
“Dodong” is not seen to make landfall and has no direct effect on any part of the country.
Headlines
4 hours ago
Carpio: Allowing Chinese fishermen in Philippine EEZ unconstitutional
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
President Duterte said China would continue to fish within Philippine EEZ as the two countries are friends.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with