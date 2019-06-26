Tropical Depression Dodong to exit PAR today

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Dodong is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility within the day, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday morning.

In a press briefing, weather specialist Benison Estareja said “Dodong” was last seen at 710 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes at 9 a.m. today. It is moving northeast at 15 km per hour.

The tropical depression packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of 60 kph.

It is not seen to make landfall and has no direct effect on any part of the country.

But even after the exit of “Dodong,” monsoon rains will persist in most of Luzon and Visayas.

Residents of Burias Island, northern Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Masbate, Marinduque Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras and Negros Occidental will experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains Wednesday.

By Thursday, monsoon rains will prevail over Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Occidental Mindoro, Aklan, Antique and Metro Manila.

Monsoon rains are also expected to affect Ilocos region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Metro Manila and northern Palawan from Friday to Sunday.

The state weather bureau is also monitoring a cloud cluster located 2,000 km east of Mindanao. It is expected to develop into a low pressure area, which may enter the country’s jurisdiction over the weekend. — Gaea Katreena Cabico