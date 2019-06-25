FACT CHECKS
‘Dodong’ not seen to make landfall
(Philstar.com) - June 25, 2019 - 6:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Dodong is not expected to hit any part of the Philippine landmass, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, “Dodong” was located 615 kilometers east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan and 615 km east of Calayan, Cagayan. It is moving northeast at 25 km per hour.

It bears maximum winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 60 kph.

PAGASA said the tropical depression is not expected to make landfall and has no direct impact on any part of the country.

No tropical cyclone wind warning signal is hoisted.

But the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas until Wednesday.

Monsoon rains are also expected to prevail over Metro Manila, Western Visayas and the western sections of Central Luzon, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA on Thursday.  

Brewing storms are expected to ease the declining water elevation at Angat Dam, which was down to 158.77 meters early Tuesday morning. This is 0.91 meters below the reservoir’s critical level of 160 meters.

Forecast positions

  • Wednesday afternoon: 715 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes
  • Thursday afternoon: 1,625 km northeast of Basco, Batanes (outside Philippine area of responsibility)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

