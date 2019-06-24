ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this June 12, 2019 photo, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. delivers his remarks during a simple program on the occasion of Philippine Independence Day at the Philippine Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.
DFA/Released
Canceling diplomatic passports 'not unlawful' — Locsin
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2019 - 12:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Canceling all courtesy diplomatic passports is not unlawful, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said Monday.

This is in response to former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, who said revoking all diplomatic passports issued to former foreign affairs secretaries and envoys would be unlawful.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier announced that it would be issuing an order canceling all courtesy diplomatic passports after Del Rosario was denied entry to Hong Kong, a semiautonomous part of China.

"It is not 'unlawful'; it is a courtesy to those who have ceased doing the job requiring blue passports. We don't want to have them out there dishonored by foreign immigration by rejection," Locsin said on Twitter.

Del Rosario was carrying a diplomatic or a blue passport when he was barred from entering Hong Kong and was detained at the airport for hours.

The former top diplomat also has a regular or a brown passport but he used his blue passport when he flew to Hong Kong. Del Rosario was supposed to attend the board and shareholders meeting of the First Pacific Company Limited.

Locsin clarified that under Republic Act 8293 or the Philippine Passport Act of 1996, the president and the foreign affairs secretary may issue diplomatic passports to other persons not listed who are on an official mission abroad.

The DFA chief stressed that RA 8293 did not provide for the issuance of diplomatic passports by courtesy.

Del Rosario was granted a courtesy diplomatic passport in December 2016 by virtue of Department Order No. 12-1993 under the term of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr.

This courtesy diplomatic passport was revalidated last June 18, as provided by the Philippine Passport Act, for a business trip to Hong Kong.

Locsin insisted that the cancellation of courtesy diplomatic passports to former ambassadors seeks to "prevent rejections of our diplomatic passports with impunity."

"It was properly issued to him. He was singled out for its rejection. I would never single him out by taking his courtesy blue passport back," Locsin tweeted.

ALBERT DEL ROSARIO DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS HONG KONG TEODORO LOCSIN JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Teddy Locsin: Ex-diplomats entitled to diplomatic passport
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario was entitled to a courtesy diplomatic passport, but the country’s...
Headlines
Duterte: Voters want political dynasties to remain
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Political families remain in power because of voters, President Duterte said, as he claimed to be embarrassed when people...
Headlines
Duterte presses Asean on sea Code of Conduct
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte expressed dismay over the delay in negotiations for crafting a Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China...
Headlines
Robredo pushes third-party probe of boat sinking
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
An independent third party should conduct the investigation on the June 9 sinking of a Filipino fishing boat near Recto Bank,...
Headlines
Erap thanks The STAR as top Manila taxpayer
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
Outgoing Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada expressed gratitude last Friday night to the top 10 business taxpayers that included...
Headlines
Latest
49 minutes ago
LPA off Aurora likely to become tropical depression within 48 hours
49 minutes ago
It will be assigned the name "Dodong."
Headlines
1 hour ago
Del Rosario: DFA cannot cancel diplomatic passports
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
"... to discredit the bearer [of a diplomatic passport] is to discredit the republic."
Headlines
1 hour ago
Lacson: I am not 'posturing' for 2022
1 hour ago
“To those accusing me of posturing for 2022, I am not.”
Headlines
2 hours ago
Angat Dam seen to breach lowest water level this week
2 hours ago
Angat Dam, the primary water source of Metro Manila, could breach its lowest water level this weekend.
Headlines
12 hours ago
Museum to get Botong painting
By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil | 12 hours ago
The distinguished – but anonymous – collector who consigned the iconic “Camote Diggers” to the recently...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with