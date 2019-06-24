Lacson: I am not 'posturing' for 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson denied Monday that he is "posturing" for the national elections in 2022 amid his vocal criticisms on the Duterte government’s response to the sinking of a Philippine boat by a Chinese vessel.

In a post on Twitter, the senator said: “To those accusing me of posturing for 2022, I am not.”

I love Twitter. It makes me think, fact-check, google and learn. As of this hour, I have 22,218 followers; following 374; blocked 448. To those accusing me of posturing for 2022, I am not. I am just myself - mostly serious, sometimes funny, naughty, controversial, dull, boring. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) June 23, 2019

The Philippines will hold its national elections on 2022. Lacson’s term as a senator will end on the same year.

“I am just myself—mostly serious, sometimes funny, naughty, controversial, dull, boring,” he added.

The senator has taken to posting his reactions on several national issues on microblogging platform Twitter.

He also posted his thoughts on the allision at Recto Bank where 22 Filipino fishermen were abandoned by the Chinese vessel than rammed into their boat.

The president broke his silence and left us heartbroken. He forgot to explore all resources available before exercising his last option of surrender. The MDT is one yet untapped weapon. I am not suggesting WW3 but at least it can make China feel the balance of power in the WPS. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) June 17, 2019

Still on MDT: Invoke means to cite or appeal. Apply means to put to use for some practical purpose. The treaty is invocable even if not yet applicable. I don’t get it why some people can’t get it. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) June 21, 2019

The senator said that he “loves” the micro-blogging platform as it allows him to “think, fact-check, Google and learn.”

“As of this hour, I have 22,218 followers; following 374; blocked 448,” the senator said.

His following has grown to more than 23,300 since he posted the tweet. — Kristine Joy Patag