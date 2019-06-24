ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Sen. Panfilo Lacson has more than 23,000 followers on Twitter.
Ping Lacson Staff/Release, File
Lacson: I am not 'posturing' for 2022
(Philstar.com) - June 24, 2019 - 11:08am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson denied Monday that he is "posturing" for the national elections in 2022 amid his vocal criticisms on the Duterte government’s response to the sinking of a Philippine boat by a Chinese vessel. 

In a post on Twitter, the senator said: “To those accusing me of posturing for 2022, I am not.”

The Philippines will hold its national elections on 2022. Lacson’s term as a senator will end on the same year.

“I am just myself—mostly serious, sometimes funny, naughty, controversial, dull, boring,” he added.

The senator has taken to posting his reactions on several national issues on microblogging platform Twitter.

He also posted his thoughts on the allision at Recto Bank where 22 Filipino fishermen were abandoned by the Chinese vessel than rammed into their boat.

 

The senator said that he “loves” the micro-blogging platform as it allows him to “think, fact-check, Google and learn.”

“As of this hour, I have 22,218 followers; following 374; blocked 448,” the senator said.

His following has grown to more than 23,300 since he posted the tweet. — Kristine Joy Patag

