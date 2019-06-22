ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
File photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte and daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.
Presidential photo
'Give others a chance': Duterte raises possibility of discouraging kin from seeking office
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2019 - 4:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte claimed he was open to allowing other politicians to hold political power in Davao City, which has been governed by members of his family for more than two decades. 

Duterte said members of his family would continue to win local polls unless they are discredited. 

"If we realize that we should give them a chance, maybe after this, if my daughter Inday (Sara Duterte) would decide, ‘let us give others a chance,’" the president said during the oath taking of local officials in Davao City last Friday. 

"Kasi kung ang Duterte pa rin magtakbo, I'm sure huwag lang sirain 'yung pangalan, mananalo pa rin 'yan. Kasi sundin nila 'yung style ko, marami pa ring mamamatay na mga g***. Marami pa ring durugista dito na talagang maputol 'yung ulo (If a Dutete runs, I'm sure, unless the name gets ruined, he will still win. They will follow my style. Many more fools will be killed. Many more drug personalities will lose their heads)," he added. 

Duterte noted that the Duterte family has been holding political power in Davao City since 1988. 

"Now ngayon kung peace time na, eh di sabihin ko sa kanila na sabi ko (Now, if it's peace time, I will tell them) it's about time that we give others a chance," the president said. 

Duterte's eldest son Paolo won as Davao City congressman while his youngest son Sebastian will be entering public service for the first time as vice mayor of the city. His eldest daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio, meanwhile, was reelected mayor of Davao City. 

Duterte said he could not turn his back on his children just because of the prohibition against political dynasties.

"Kasi ‘pag ayaw ko, ginusto naman ng anak ko. Eh alang-alang hindi ko naman suportahan dahil lang sa principle of dynasty (Even if I do not like it but my children wants it, I cannot deprive them of my support just because of the principle of dynasty)," the president said. 

"But for as long as I am here, it's good that after three years, I'll be gone. I am down-and-out. I will retire. But then again, I just cannot stay nonchalant because my children are at stake...Maski bolahin mo man sarili mo (Even if you fool yourself), a daughter is a daughter, a son is a son," he added. 

Duterte also encouraged politicians of Davao City to put up a strong opposition so voters would have a choice. 

"But if you think Davaoeños that they are not already up to it, then by all means I suggest other leaders here to put up a strong opposition so that the people will have a choice, The Dutertes are not the only ones capable of governing. I encourage you to do that because this is democracy," he added.

