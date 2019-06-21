ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The low pressure area was seen 1,300 kilometers east of Mindanao at 3 a.m. Friday.
RAMBB
PAGASA: LPA off Mindanao unlikely to make landfall
(Philstar.com) - June 21, 2019 - 10:01am

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility is likely to become a tropical cyclone but it is not seen to hit any part of the land, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

At 3 a.m., the LPA was seen 1,300 kilometers east of Mindanao.

PAGASA earlier said the LPA is expected to enter the country’s vicinity by Saturday.

The weather disturbance will bring cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers in Bicol region starting Sunday.

Should it develop into a tropical cyclone inside the country’s jurisdiction and develop into a tropical cyclone, it would be named “Dodong.” It would be the fourth tropical cyclone in 2019.

The state weather bureau also said the ridge of high pressure area affecting the eastern portion of Luzon will continue to bring warm weather all over the country.

Last week, PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

LOW PRESSURE AREA PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eddie Garcia, beloved actor-director, 90
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
Twelve days after suffering a bad fall on the set of a TV series, veteran actor Eddie Garcia died yesterday in a Makati hospital....
Headlines
Release of Duterte, Leni SALNs suspended
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires has suspended the release to the media of the 2018 statements of assets, liabilities and net worth...
Headlines
Mindoro mayor helping fishermen to be suspended for graft
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to implement the 90-day suspension of San Jose, Occidental...
Headlines
Ex-Army general to head PhilHealth
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
A retired military general is taking over the scandal-ridden Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
Headlines
Joint Philippines-China probe on sinking looms
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
A joint probe by the Philippines and China of the maritime incident in Recto (Reed) Bank is likely.
Headlines
Latest
11 hours ago
Asean may tackle sea disputes; garbage dumping not on agenda
11 hours ago
Bitter disputes over competing claims in the South China Sea are likely to surface at the two-day Association of Southeast...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Inter-agency drug interdiction unit eyed in ports, air strips
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is pushing for the creation of an inter-agency drug interdiction task group...
Headlines
11 hours ago
11 Pinoy seafarers arrive in Manila after tanker attack
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Eleven Filipino seafarers have arrived in Manila after their ship and another vessel were damaged during suspected attacks...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Duterte upbeat on defeating insurgency
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Despite the failure of the peace talks with the communists, President Duterte expressed confidence on Wednesday that the government...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Duterte off to Bangkok for Asean summit
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte will leave for Bangkok today to participate in the 34th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with