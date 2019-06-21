PAGASA: LPA off Mindanao unlikely to make landfall

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility is likely to become a tropical cyclone but it is not seen to hit any part of the land, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

At 3 a.m., the LPA was seen 1,300 kilometers east of Mindanao.

PAGASA earlier said the LPA is expected to enter the country’s vicinity by Saturday.

The weather disturbance will bring cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers in Bicol region starting Sunday.

Should it develop into a tropical cyclone inside the country’s jurisdiction and develop into a tropical cyclone, it would be named “Dodong.” It would be the fourth tropical cyclone in 2019.

The state weather bureau also said the ridge of high pressure area affecting the eastern portion of Luzon will continue to bring warm weather all over the country.

Last week, PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season. — Gaea Katreena Cabico