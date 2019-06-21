ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario and former Ombudsman Conchita Caprio-Morales called the attention of the International Criminal Court to Chinese officials’ alleged crimes against humanity against the Philippines and our fishermen in the South China Sea, which is within the Philippine territory.
US DoD photo/File
Ex-top diplomat Del Rosario, who filed ICC case against Xi, held at Hong Kong airport
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2019 - 9:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, who called the International Criminal Court’s attention to alleged crimes against humanity of Beijing to Manila, was held at the Hong Kong International Airport.

Lawyer Ann Marie Corominas, legal counsel of del Rosario, confirmed to Philstar.com that the former top diplomat arrived at Hong Kong at 7:40 a.m.

Corominas said Del Rosario told her that there was no reason given why he was denied entry.

“The only thing that they have said is they are checking on a ‘case’ but we don’t know if the translation is correct,” she said in a phone interview.

She also stressed that Del Rosario’s denial of entry was different from what happened to former Ombudsman Conchita Morales who was also turned away at the same airport a month ago.

“He was traveling on a diplomatic passport, unlike former Ombudsman Morales who was traveling on a regular passport,” she said.

"He should not be held for an hour and a half," the lawyer added.

The two former top officials of the Philippines called the attention of the International Criminal Court to Chinese officials’ alleged crimes against humanity against the Philippines and our fishermen in the South China Sea, which is within the Philippine territory.

The two government officials submitted their communication two days before the country’s withdrawal from the international tribunal took effect.

The communication is filed specifically against Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This is a developing story.

