Duterte approves technical-vocational skills development plan

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a four-year national plan for technical vocational skills development.

Duterte signed Executive Order 83 Monday. Copies of the document were released by Malacañang Thursday.

The order, which approves and adopts the National Technical Education and Skills Development Plan 2018-2022 designed by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, takes effect immediately.

According to the EO, the plan seeks to “mobilize, galvanize and strengthen the technical vocational education and training sector in order to attain global competitiveness and workforce readiness, as well as social equity for workforce inclusion and poverty reduction.”

Duterte called on national government agencies, local government units and private sector to adopt, disseminate and support the implementation of the national plan.

The funding for the implementation of the development plan will be sourced from the budgets of the TESDA and other concerned national agencies.

The chief executive signed Republic Act 11230 or the “Tulong Trabaho Act” last February. The measure seeks to narrow the underemployment gap in the country by improving the technical-vocational skills of Filipinos. — Gaea Katreena Cabico