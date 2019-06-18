Debate on kalikasan writ for areas in West Philippine Sea moved to July 2

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court moved the its debates on a plea by Palawan fisherfolk to compel the government to protect parts of the West Philippine Sea where Chinese fishermen reportedly harvest marine resources.

The SC, in a full court session on Tuesday, ruled to move the oral arguments to July 2 from June 25.

The high court will tackle the Kalayaan Palawan Farmers and Fisherfolk Association’s plea, filed through the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, through oral arguments.

The group is seeking the issuance of a Writ of Kalikasan and a Writ of Continuing Mandamus to “prevent and prosecute violations of Philippine environmental laws in Philippine waters and in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone.”

The writ of kalikasan is a remedy formulated by the court to better protect the rights of the citizens to a balanced and healthful ecology as enshrined in the Constitution.

It is a remedy available for persons whose constitutional right to a balanced and healthful ecology is violated, or threatened with violation by an unlawful act or omission of a public official or employee, or private individual or entity.

Government neglecting duty to protect environment, petitioners say

The group also asked the SC to compel the government to protect and rehabilitate the Panatag Shoal or Scarborough Shoal, Ayungin Shoal, and Mischief Reef or Panganiban Reef, which are part of our EEZ.

They accused the respondents—Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Agriculture, Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police and Department of Justice—of “neglecting” their duties which violate the environmental laws and result in damage in the shoals that are part of our EEZs.

“Chinese fishermen harvested endangered and threatened species and used cyanide and explosives in their fishing. Foreign entities engaged by Chinese authorities constructed and damaged coral reefs in the process,” the petitioners added. — Kristine Joy Patag with a report from The STAR/Edu Punay