ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In a documentary released by the camp of former Rep. Neri Colmenares, fishermen from Masinloc, Zambales narrate how Chinese Coast Guard personnel have been harassing them in Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.
Facebook screengrab/Neri Colmenares
Debate on kalikasan writ for areas in West Philippine Sea moved to July 2
(Philstar.com) - June 18, 2019 - 2:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court moved the its debates on a plea by Palawan fisherfolk to compel the government to protect parts of the West Philippine Sea where Chinese fishermen reportedly harvest marine resources.

The SC, in a full court session on Tuesday, ruled to move the oral arguments to July 2 from June 25.

The high court will tackle the Kalayaan Palawan Farmers and Fisherfolk Association’s plea, filed through the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, through oral arguments.

The group is seeking the issuance of a Writ of Kalikasan and a Writ of Continuing Mandamus to “prevent and prosecute violations of Philippine environmental laws in Philippine waters and in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone.”

The writ of kalikasan is a remedy formulated by the court to better protect the rights of the citizens to a balanced and healthful ecology as enshrined in the Constitution.

It is a remedy available for persons whose constitutional right to a balanced and healthful ecology is violated, or threatened with violation by an unlawful act or omission of a public official or employee, or private individual or entity.

Government neglecting duty to protect environment, petitioners say

The group also asked the SC to compel the government to protect and rehabilitate the Panatag Shoal or Scarborough Shoal, Ayungin Shoal, and Mischief Reef or Panganiban Reef, which are part of our EEZ.

They accused the respondents—Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Agriculture, Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police and Department of Justice—of “neglecting” their duties which violate the environmental laws and result in damage in the shoals that are part of our EEZs.

“Chinese fishermen harvested endangered and threatened species and used cyanide and explosives in their fishing. Foreign entities engaged by Chinese authorities constructed and damaged coral reefs in the process,” the petitioners added. — Kristine Joy Patag with a report from The STAR/Edu Punay

SUPREME COURT WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte on sinking: It was a little maritime accident
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday downplayed the ramming of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel near Recto Bank as a “little...
Headlines
Speakership race heats up
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
The unofficial race for the speakership has begun.
Headlines
UST frat man convicted of obstruction of justice
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
A member of the Aegis Juris fraternity involved in the fatal hazing of University of Santo Tomas law freshman Horacio “Atio”...
Headlines
‘No need to invoke MDT yet with US’
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the collision near Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea is still being investigated...
Headlines
Career exec named new NFA chief
16 hours ago
President Duterte is set to appoint a career official as administrator of the National Food Authority (NFA), Executive Secretary...
Headlines
Latest
24 minutes ago
NWRB set to cut water allocation to concessionaires
24 minutes ago
The National Water Resources Board is set to reduce the water allocation for Metro Manila as the water elevation at Angat...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Debate on kalikasan writ for areas in West Philippine Sea moved to July 2
1 hour ago
The SC, in a full court session on Tuesday, ruled to move the oral arguments to July 2.
Headlines
2 hours ago
PhilHealth withdraws WellMed accreditation over ‘ghost’ kidney treatments
2 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. said Tuesday it withdrew the accreditation of WellMed Dialysis Center following reports...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Philippines calls on UN members to assist persons distressed at sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
Following the sinking of a Filipino boat by a Chinese vessel, the Philippines' top diplomat called on the international community...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Philippines has 'opening' to raise Recto Bank collision at ASEAN summit
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Junever Mahilum-West said the South China Sea will be on the ASEAN Summit's agenda.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with