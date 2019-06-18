PhilHealth withdraws WellMed accreditation over ‘ghost’ kidney treatments

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. said Tuesday it withdrew the accreditation of WellMed Dialysis Center following reports that the facility made bogus benefit claims for non-existent kidney treatments.

“WellMed patients are advised to transfer to other accredited dialysis facilities to ensure continuous availment of PhilHealth benefits,” the state-run health insurer said in a Twitter post.

Officials of PhilHealth told a press conference last week that administrative cases were filed against WellMed in Novaliches, Quezon City last November for misrepresentation and falsification.

Citing a former employee of WellMed, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that PhilHealth continued paying for the dialysis treatments of a patient who had died in 2016 after the dialysis center continued filing claims for the “ghost” sessions.

In an interview with Sonshine Media Network, President Rodrigo Duterte said he wanted the owners of WellMed arrested and investigated for making “fraudulent claims.”

The president also hinted at reshuffling officials at Philhealth amid the controversy.

PhilHealth acting president and chief executive officer Roy Ferrer and board members of the government corporation submitted their courtesy resignations last week. But Secretary to the Cabinet Karlo Nograles said Duterte might keep the PhilHealth officials until replacements are found.

“I am ordering you the [National Bureau of Investigation]... the NBI should take over by tomorrow and start to summon everybody and the owner of that Wellness thing there where these fraudulent claims were discovered. Arrest them. That is my order. Arrest them. Place there sa blotter ninyo,” Duterte said.

“Arrest them and investigate them right away. No ifs, no buts... If a lawyer attempts to interfere, tell him it’s my order,” he added.

PhilHealth said payments for all claims filed by WellMed had been suspended as early as February. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral