ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PhilHealth
Officials of PhilHealth told a press conference last week administrative cases were filed against WellMed in Novaliches, Quezon City last November for misrepresentation and falsification.
File
PhilHealth withdraws WellMed accreditation over ‘ghost’ kidney treatments
(Philstar.com) - June 18, 2019 - 2:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. said Tuesday it withdrew the accreditation of WellMed Dialysis Center following reports that the facility made bogus benefit claims for non-existent kidney treatments.

“WellMed patients are advised to transfer to other accredited dialysis facilities to ensure continuous availment of PhilHealth benefits,” the state-run health insurer said in a Twitter post.

Officials of PhilHealth told a press conference last week that administrative cases were filed against WellMed in Novaliches, Quezon City last November for misrepresentation and falsification.

Citing a former employee of WellMed, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that PhilHealth continued paying for the dialysis treatments of a patient who had died in 2016 after the dialysis center continued filing claims for the “ghost” sessions.

In an interview with Sonshine Media Network, President Rodrigo Duterte said he wanted the owners of WellMed arrested and investigated for making “fraudulent claims.”

The president also hinted at reshuffling officials at Philhealth amid the controversy.

PhilHealth acting president and chief executive officer Roy Ferrer and board members of the government corporation submitted their courtesy resignations last week. But Secretary to the Cabinet Karlo Nograles said Duterte might keep the PhilHealth officials until replacements are found.

“I am ordering you the [National Bureau of Investigation]... the NBI should take over by tomorrow and start to summon everybody and the owner of that Wellness thing there where these fraudulent claims were discovered. Arrest them. That is my order. Arrest them. Place there sa blotter ninyo,” Duterte said.

“Arrest them and investigate them right away. No ifs, no buts... If a lawyer attempts to interfere, tell him it’s my order,” he added.

PhilHealth said payments for all claims filed by WellMed had been suspended as early as February. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

PHILHEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte on sinking: It was a little maritime accident
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday downplayed the ramming of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel near Recto Bank as a “little...
Headlines
Speakership race heats up
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
The unofficial race for the speakership has begun.
Headlines
UST frat man convicted of obstruction of justice
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
A member of the Aegis Juris fraternity involved in the fatal hazing of University of Santo Tomas law freshman Horacio “Atio”...
Headlines
‘No need to invoke MDT yet with US’
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the collision near Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea is still being investigated...
Headlines
Career exec named new NFA chief
14 hours ago
President Duterte is set to appoint a career official as administrator of the National Food Authority (NFA), Executive Secretary...
Headlines
Latest
3 minutes ago
Lacson tells Duterte: Don't advertise Philippines' weakness
By Rosette Adel | 3 minutes ago
Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Tuesday lamented President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement on the collision between...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Philippines calls on UN members to assist persons distressed at sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
Following the sinking of a Filipino boat by a Chinese vessel, the Philippines' top diplomat called on the international community...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Philippines has 'opening' to raise Recto Bank collision at ASEAN summit
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Junever Mahilum-West said the South China Sea will be on the ASEAN Summit's agenda.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Former NYC chair Seguerra blasts successor Cardema
2 hours ago
Ronald Cardema must be held accountable for what he did to the National Youth Commission, his predecessor Ice Seguerra s...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Hearing on rights workers' plea for protection wrapped up sans witnesses presentation
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Karapatan expressed disappointment that they were not allowed to present testimonies and evidence to support their case.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with