In this October 2017 file photo, parents of alleged hazing victim Horacio "Atio" Castillo III attended the Senate probe into his death.
Senate PRIB/Romeo Bugante, file
Quit provincial board over alleged Aegis Juris hazing cover-up, fratman urged
June 17, 2019 - 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines—Parents of slain University of Santo Tomas law student freshman Horacio "Atio" Castillo III on Monday called on a recently elected Cavite board member allegedly involved in the cover-up of their son’s death to resign.

Carmina and Horacio Tomas Castillo Jr. said lawyer Alston Kevin Anarna should not assume office on the provincial board “out of delicadeza.”

The provincial board is the legislature of provincial governments.

“He should (resign) for delicadeza. He will be serving the Filipino people e,” Tomas, Atio’s father, said.

“And then ganyan ‘yung record niya. You know, kasama siya sa concealment, (And then his record is like that. You know, he’s involved in the concealment)“ Atio’s mother Carmina added.

Carmina cited that Anarna, one of the Aegis Juris fraternity alumni tagged in the alleged hazing of Atio, was seen  in a leaked Facebook group chat ordering frat members to hide the paddle, clean the frat library and conceal other evidence.

Screen captures of the chat detailed how the 30 fraternity members plotted the cover-up of the hazing death of Atio after he died at the Chinese General Hospital in Manila on Sept. 17, 2017.  The screenshot of these messages went viral in the same month.

READ: Facebook chats show frat coverup

Carmina described Anarna’s orders in the group chat as “very ugly.”

Anarna ran for provincial board member in Cavite’s 5th District and won the second seat with almost 90,000 votes.

Atio’s parents said it is very disturbing that Anarna won the elections.

 “Nakakahiya ‘yun. I'm very saddened disappointed na hindi nila pinakinggan yung panawagan ko sa Cavite – Sa Silang particularly, for letting him win (That’s shameful. I’m very saddened and disappointed that the people of Cavite didn’t heed my call—particularly in Silang, for letting him win,)” Carmina said in an ambush interview.

“Nakakahiya siya. Dapat hindi siya nanalo, dapat hindi siya ibinoto, (He is shameful. He should not have won, he should not have been voted,” she said.

The Castillo couple said they would be filing a case against Anarna and some of his relatives for obstruction of justice.  

“His family is somehow involved,” Tomas said in a mix of English and Filipino.

On Monday, the Manila Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 14 found Aegis Juris fraternity member John Paul Solano guilty beyond reasonable doubt for obstruction of justice but acquitted him of perjury.

Solano was identified as the person who brought Atio’s lifeless body to the Chinese General Hospital. —With reports from Kristine Joy Patag

AEGIS JURIS HORACIO “ATIO” CASTILLO III
