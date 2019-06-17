ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
John Paul Solano, a member of the Aegis Juris Fraternity, was called by his fraternity brothers to try to revive neophyte Horacio "Atio" Castillo III. In his counter-affidavit filed before the DOJ, he claimed that Castillo died due to a pre-existing heart condition.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
Court convicts fratman Solano over Atio’s fatal hazing case
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2019 - 9:31am

MANILA, Philippines — A Manila court found Aegis Juris fraternity member John Paul Solano guilty of obstruction of justice over the fatal hazing of neophyte Horacio “Atio” Castillo III.

The Manila Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 14 found Solano guilty beyond reasonable doubt on obstruction of justice but acquitted him of perjury.

In the DOJ resolution, Solano received a call from fellow Aegis Juris member Oliver John Audrey Onofre that someone collapsed in the frat library.

The DOJ also noted that Solano admitted to receiving instruction from his fraternity brother, Arvin Balag, to say that he found Castillo’s body in Tondo.

He claimed his fellow frat members left him at the Chinese General Hospital after they brought Castillo’s body there.

This is the first case related to Castillo’s death that a local court has ruled upon.

This is a developing story.

