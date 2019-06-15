BFAR pledges fiberglass boats to survivors of sinking boat

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources committed to provide assistance to the crew of the Philippine fishing boat that was rammed by a Chinese vessel in the West Philippine Sea.

Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol on Facebook said BFAR Regional Director Elizer Salilig has pledged to give 22 fiberglass boats to the crew of fishing boat Gem-Vir 1.

The fiberglass boats, Piñol said, would have complete accessories including engine and nets.

The Agriculture chief added that Salilig has also distributed 22 sacks of rice to the fishermen upon their arrival in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro Friday.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila admitted that it was a Chinese fishing boat that hit Gem-Vir 1. It, however, denied the incident that led to the sinking of the Filipino fishing boat last June 9 was a case of “hit and run.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang called the incident “an ordinary maritime traffic accident” Thursday but Philippine Navy chief Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad said there was a deliberate attempt to ram the Filipino fishing vessel.

Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio urged Filipinos to demand compensation and punishment on the incident. — Gaea Katreena Cabico