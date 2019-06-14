Duque hopes OWWA funds issue be put to rest

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III stressed he has never committed any wrongdoing as a government official after his involvement in the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration funds controversy more than a decade ago was revived.

In a tweet Thursday, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said President Rodrigo Duterte’s Health chief, apparently referring to Duque, was also the head of DOH and chairman of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. when the P500-million funds of the OWWA were illegally used to buy PhilHealth cards. The cards were allegedly distributed to finance the re-election bid of then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Mr President, your DOH secretary/Philhealth chairman was Philhealth president in 2004 when P500M in OWWA funds was illegally used to buy Philhealth cards bearing ex-PGMA’s picture with the acronym GMA (Greater Medical Access) and GMA Para sa Masa, Para sa Lahat. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) June 12, 2019

Duque, however, noted that the case has long been dismissed by the Ombudsman in 2012 and the Supreme Court in 2013.

The Health chief added the issue was cleared when he faced the Commission of Appointments as chairman of Civil Service Commission in 2010 and DOH secretary in 2018.

“The Commission of Appointments, which Senator Lacson was a part of, agreed that these claims are baseless and consequently approved my appointment as Health secretary,” Duque said.

Lacson made the statement as he questioned by the board members of PhilHealth were asked to resign amid the allegedly anomalous payment of claim benefits to “ghost” patient of WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Center, while Duque, who is chairman, was spared.

Duque said he is hoping that the OWWA funds issue would be put to rest.

“It is my sincere hope that information like this that may damage one’s reputation is verified first before being narrated to the public to avoid confusion,” he said.

The Health secretary added: “I have been in public service for more than two decades and I have never been convicted of any wrongdoing, simply because I hold integrity as my core principle. I will continue to work with excellence and integrity in the service of the Filipino people.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico