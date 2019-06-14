ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo shows members of the EcoWaste Coalition protesting the tons of garbage shipped from South Korea.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File
Shipping out of South Korean trash seen to begin on June 30
(Philstar.com) - June 14, 2019 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 12:11 p.m.) — Philippine and South Korean officials agreed to ship out on June 30 the remaining 5,000 metric tons of garbage from the East Asian country that arrived in a Mindanao port last year.

Rep. Juliette Uy made the statement Friday after the South Korean government led by Ministry of Environment Director General Jung Young-dae met with Philippine government officials in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental Thursday.

“For the next two weeks, the imported garbage consignee Verde Soko and a logistics firm will undertake the rebagging and transport of the garbage from Phividec [Industrial Estate] to the port in shipping containers,” Uy said. 

According to the minutes of the bilateral meeting released by EcoWaste Coalition Friday, the South Korean government would start the shipping procedure from the Port of Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental “as soon as possible.”

Both South Korea and the Philippines, however, “understood that in Korea it might take some time to secure and allocate the budget for shipping.”

According to the minutes of the meeting, “the government of the Philippines desires the re-exportation to be conducted in compliance to the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to immediately remove foreign waste as soon as possible.”

The Philippine government, for its part, agreed to bear the responsibilities concerning repacking, containerizing and transporting waste from the importer’s premises to the Philippine port and clearing the Customs, including demurrage charges at the Philippine port.

The first batch of garbage-filled containers weighing 1,400 tons was sent back to South Korea last January. The shipment, which was misdeclared as plastic synthetic flakes, contained used batteries, diapers and dextrose tubes, among other hospital wastes.

The shipment was consigned to Verde Soko Philippines Industrial Corp.

Earlier this month, at least 69 containers of mixed wastes from Canada that arrived in 2013 and 2014 were finally shipped back to Ottawa.

Last week, a container van loaded with 25,610 kilograms of plastic scraps and shredded gadgets and computers were back to Hong Kong. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

SOUTH KOREA GARBAGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eddie Garcia might be taken off life support
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
More than 96 hours after the accident on the Tondo set of a GMA 7 soap last Saturday noon, Eddie Garcia has remained comatose...
Headlines
Mar tops Senate campaign spending with P179 M
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Liberal Party senatorial candidate Mar Roxas was possibly the biggest spender among those who ran in the May 2019 senatorial...
Headlines
Philippines fires off diplomatic protest over boat sinking
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
The Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest over the sinking of a fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in Recto Bank on June...
Headlines
Duterte slams ‘evil’ party-list system
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte criticized the country’s party-list system, calling it an “evil” system funded by the...
Headlines
Pinay raped by Kuwait cop; Palace outraged
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
A Filipina household service worker was allegedly raped and assaulted by a Kuwaiti police officer, the Department of Foreign...
Headlines
Latest
20 minutes ago
Plunder trial vs Jinggoy over PDAF scam to proceed
20 minutes ago
With the denial of Jinggoy Estrada’s motion, his camp would have to present their evidence to counter the prosecution’s...
Headlines
23 minutes ago
Firebrand Duterte keeps mum on abandonment of Pinoy fishermen
23 minutes ago
It has been more than a day since the Department of National Defense reported the incident, and the president has had three...
Headlines
1 hour ago
What we know so far: Sinking of Filipino fishing boat in West Philippine Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
A suspected Chinese trawler abandoned 22 Filipino crew of a Philippine boat it rammed. Here's what we know so far.
Headlines
4 hours ago
Sinking of Philippine vessel an 'ordinary maritime accident,' China says
4 hours ago
China said it was irresponsible for the Philipines to "politicize the incident without verification."
Headlines
12 hours ago
‘Multilateral approach needed vs China tactics’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The government should now consider a “multilateral approach” to dealing with China’s “bullying”...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with