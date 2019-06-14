ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte, who claimed that at least three million Filipinos are addicted to illegal drugs, said some generals who are into the narcotics trade ran for public office as party-list representatives.
Edd Gumban
Duterte slams ‘evil’ party-list system
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - June 14, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte criticized the country’s party-list system, calling it an “evil” system funded by the rich and exploited by generals involved in illegal drugs.  

Duterte, who claimed that at least three million Filipinos are addicted to illegal drugs, said some generals who are into the narcotics trade ran for public office as party-list representatives.

“They (generals) stayed for a while then they ran for public office through the party-list. This party-list, that’s one evil. Everyone involved there are the rich,” Duterte said during the oath taking of newly elected local officials in Cagayan de Oro City on Wednesday. 

“The rich people fund the party-list. They are named after laborers but their nominees are the millionaires,” he added. 

Duterte said some police officials could not act on the drug problem because of generals who are members of party-list groups. 

“They were the ones lording it over the region. And even if you ask any of the policemen, they couldn’t act on it because there were nine generals involved. And to the stupidity of the Filipinos, they won in the party-list system,” Duterte said. 

Duterte stressed the party-list system no longer serves its purpose, which is to help the marginalized sectors of society.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo could not say whether Duterte was pushing for the abolition of the party-list system.

“He is expressing an idea and that’s for the Comelec to respond,” Panelo told a press briefing yesterday, referring to the Commission on Elections. ?Enacted in 1995, the Party-List System Act sought to allow Filipino citizens belonging to the marginalized and underrepresented sectors to become members of the House of Representatives.

In 2013, the Supreme Court (SC) ruled the party-list system is not limited to marginalized groups and must be opened even to political organizations regardless of size.

The SC said requiring all national and regional parties under the party-list system to represent the marginalized and underrepresented would deprive and exclude, by judicial fiat, ideology-based and cause-oriented parties from the party-list system. 

The Constitution provides that 20 percent of the members of the House, or 61 seats in the 2019 elections, should come from the party-list ranks.

At least 61 party-list groups have representatives to the coming 18th Congress that opens next month.?Critics have claimed the party-list system has been bastardized and has become a backdoor to Congress of wealthy politicians and clans.

A party-list representative, Michael Romero of 1-Pacman, was the richest lawmaker in the House of Representatives last year, according to the summary of the statement of assets, liabilities and net worth of members of the chamber.

Romero, son of construction magnate Reghis Romero II, declared a net worth of about P7.86 billion.    – With Edith Regalado

ILLEGAL DRUGS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eddie Garcia might be taken off life support
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
More than 96 hours after the accident on the Tondo set of a GMA 7 soap last Saturday noon, Eddie Garcia has remained comatose...
Headlines
Duterte: I deeply regret running for president
14 hours ago
Nearly three years into his presidency, President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he regretted his decision to run for the...
Headlines
Filipino fishermen asleep when Chinese boat hit them at midnight
13 hours ago
The 22 Filipino crew of a fishing vessel anchored in the vicinity of Recto Bank had no idea that their watercraft was hit...
Headlines
Poll topnotcher Villar spends P135.5 M for senatorial campaign
5 hours ago
Election topnotcher Sen. Cynthia Villar spent P135.5 million for her senatorial bid, according to her Statement of Contributions...
Headlines
Pay increase coming, Duterte assures teachers
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
"There are only a few policemen, something like 160 (thousand). There are 130 (thousand) in the military. It’s easier....
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Philippines fires off diplomatic protest over boat sinking
By Christina Mendez | 2 hours ago
The Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest over the sinking of a fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in Recto Bank on June...
Headlines
2 hours ago
‘Multilateral approach needed vs China tactics’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 hours ago
The government should now consider a “multilateral approach” to dealing with China’s “bullying”...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Duterte regrets running in 2016
By Edith Regalado | 2 hours ago
Halfway through his presidency, President Duterte on Wednesday said he regretted his decision to seek the country’s...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Mar tops Senate campaign spending with P179 M
By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 hours ago
Liberal Party senatorial candidate Mar Roxas was possibly the biggest spender among those who ran in the May 2019 senatorial...
Headlines
2 hours ago
China: An ordinary maritime accident
2 hours ago
The sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a suspected Chinese trawler in disputed waters was described by Beijing yesterday...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with