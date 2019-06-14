Duterte regrets running in 2016

DAVAO CITY , Philippines — Halfway through his presidency, President Duterte on Wednesday said he regretted his decision to seek the country’s highest office.

Duterte said he has lost enthusiasm to lead the country due to corruption in the bureaucracy.

“Nawad-an ko og ganang motrabaho. Actually, nagmahay gyud ko. Nagmahay ko nidagan ko og presidente (I lost interest at work. Actually, I regretted it. I regretted running for president),” Duterte said in his speech in Cagayan de Oro where he administered the oath of office of newly elected officials.

He said corruption is worst in the higher level of different government offices, but corruption also takes place in the lower level.

The President said he would lie if he says he is happy at his post now.

“If you ask me if I’m happy, I would not lie. Why would I lie?” he said. “I don’t have any obligation to you to tell a lie. I’m sick and tired of the system.”

Duterte said he has warned his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, not to run for president in 2022.

“Mao na si Inday Sara, ‘di nako padaganun (That is why I would not allow Inday Sara to run),” he said.

“I would tell her, don’t run. This present crop of politicians would destroy you. They are thieves,” the President added.

Duterte said the Nayong Pilipino fiasco made him angry.

“They allowed a casino to be erected without public bidding. What’s the essence of a casino inside Nayong Filipino? How stupid,” the President said.

The Nayong Pilipino Foundation Inc. (NPFI) entered into a lease contract with Landing Resorts Philippines Development Corp., a subsidiary of Hong Kong’s Landing International Development Ltd., to develop a $1.5-billion casino resort.

Duterte sacked the entire NPFI board on Aug. 7, 2018, the same day the groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held.

The President also fired military officials over the allegedly fraudulent purchases made at the V. Luna Medical Center of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. – With Christina Mendez