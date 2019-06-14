ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte said he has lost enthusiasm to lead the country due to corruption in the bureaucracy.
File
Duterte regrets running in 2016
Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - June 14, 2019 - 12:00am

DAVAO CITY  , Philippines  —  Halfway through his presidency, President Duterte on Wednesday said he regretted his decision to seek the country’s highest office.

Duterte said he has lost enthusiasm to lead the country due to corruption in the bureaucracy.

“Nawad-an ko og ganang motrabaho. Actually, nagmahay gyud ko. Nagmahay ko nidagan ko og presidente (I lost interest at work. Actually, I regretted it. I regretted running for president),” Duterte said in his speech in Cagayan de Oro where he administered the oath of office of newly elected officials.

He said corruption is worst in the higher level of different government offices, but corruption also takes place in the lower level. 

The President said he would lie if he says he is happy at his post now.

“If you ask me if I’m happy, I would not lie. Why would I lie?” he said. “I don’t have any obligation to you to tell a lie. I’m sick and tired of the system.”

Duterte said he has warned his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, not to run for president in 2022.

“Mao na si Inday Sara, ‘di nako padaganun (That is why I would not allow Inday Sara to run),” he said. 

“I would tell her, don’t run. This present crop of politicians would destroy you. They are thieves,” the President added.

Duterte said the Nayong Pilipino fiasco made him angry.

 “They allowed a casino to be erected without public bidding. What’s the essence of a casino inside Nayong Filipino? How stupid,” the President said.

The Nayong Pilipino Foundation Inc. (NPFI) entered into a lease contract with Landing Resorts Philippines Development Corp., a subsidiary of Hong Kong’s Landing International Development Ltd., to develop a $1.5-billion casino resort.

Duterte sacked the entire NPFI board on Aug. 7, 2018, the same day the groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held.

The President also fired military officials over the allegedly fraudulent purchases made at the V. Luna Medical Center of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.  –  With Christina Mendez

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eddie Garcia might be taken off life support
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
More than 96 hours after the accident on the Tondo set of a GMA 7 soap last Saturday noon, Eddie Garcia has remained comatose...
Headlines
Duterte: I deeply regret running for president
14 hours ago
Nearly three years into his presidency, President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he regretted his decision to run for the...
Headlines
Filipino fishermen asleep when Chinese boat hit them at midnight
13 hours ago
The 22 Filipino crew of a fishing vessel anchored in the vicinity of Recto Bank had no idea that their watercraft was hit...
Headlines
Poll topnotcher Villar spends P135.5 M for senatorial campaign
5 hours ago
Election topnotcher Sen. Cynthia Villar spent P135.5 million for her senatorial bid, according to her Statement of Contributions...
Headlines
Pay increase coming, Duterte assures teachers
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
"There are only a few policemen, something like 160 (thousand). There are 130 (thousand) in the military. It’s easier....
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Philippines fires off diplomatic protest over boat sinking
By Christina Mendez | 2 hours ago
The Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest over the sinking of a fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in Recto Bank on June...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Duterte slams ‘evil’ party-list system
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Duterte criticized the country’s party-list system, calling it an “evil” system funded by the...
Headlines
2 hours ago
‘Multilateral approach needed vs China tactics’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 hours ago
The government should now consider a “multilateral approach” to dealing with China’s “bullying”...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Mar tops Senate campaign spending with P179 M
By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 hours ago
Liberal Party senatorial candidate Mar Roxas was possibly the biggest spender among those who ran in the May 2019 senatorial...
Headlines
2 hours ago
China: An ordinary maritime accident
2 hours ago
The sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a suspected Chinese trawler in disputed waters was described by Beijing yesterday...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with