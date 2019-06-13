ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this file photo from October 2018, broadcaster Erwin Tulfo talks to media at the filing of certificates of candidacy for the May midterm elections.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
PNP: Erwin Tulfo abroad, can't turn guns over yet
(Philstar.com) - June 13, 2019 - 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police said Thursday that radio personality Erwin Tulfo is not in the country and is unable to turn his guns over for safekeeping by the police.

Police Colonel Bernard Banac, police spokesperson, said that as far as the police know, Tulfo is abroad and could no “act on his renewal [of License to Own and Possess Firearms] and the surrender of his firearms.”

Banac, in a press conference, explained that Tulfo left the country before notice of his license’s expiry was relayed to him.

Last week, the PNP ordered the recall for temporary safekeeping of Tulfo's firearms,  saying his license to own and possess firearms had expired. "If the [license] is already expired, then there is no more authority or reason for an individual to keep firearms, to own firearms even if these firearms are still valid,” Banac said in a press conference on June 7.

Banac earlier said that Tulfo's staff had reached out to the police’s Firearms and Explosives Office for the renewal of his license.

“We are trying to know when will he return so he could fulfil his promise to return his firearms and renew his license,” Banac added in Filipino.

READ: PNP still waiting for Erwin Tulfo to surrender guns

The police spokesperson added that the PNP will follow up on their request next week.

The PNP has also pulled out police escorts provided to Tulfo, his wife, and his brothers. Police General Oscar Albayalde, PNP chief, said this was part of regular assessments on people provided police security details but admitted that Tulfo's on-air tantrum against Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista was a factor. 

READ: PNP warns Erwin Tulfo: Surrender guns, or else

The Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association has also banned Tulfo from their events in response to the broadcaster calling Bautista, a retired military general and an alumnus of the PMA,  “useless.”

Tulfo has apologized for the comment and for threatened to slap Bautista. — Kristine Joy Patag

ERWIN TULFO PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino travelers among the most frugal in the world, according to a new report
1 day ago
Filipino travelers are among the most frugal in the world, so frugal that they prefer to organize their trips on their own...
Headlines
DND wants probe into collision near Recto Bank that sank Filipino fishing boat
22 hours ago
"This is not the expected action from a responsible and friendly people," Lorenzana said.
Headlines
Eddie Garcia might be taken off life support
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
More than 96 hours after the accident on the Tondo set of a GMA 7 soap last Saturday noon, Eddie Garcia has remained comatose...
Headlines
Duterte: I deeply regret running for president
4 hours ago
Nearly three years into his presidency, President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he regretted his decision to run for the...
Headlines
Philippine fishing boat hit by China ship, sinks
By Jaime Laude | 16 hours ago
A Chinese vessel hit and sank a Filipino fishing boat anchored in Recto Bank in Palawan last weekend, and sailed away without...
Headlines
Latest
48 minutes ago
New lawyers take oath, reminded of 'integrity' in legal profession
By Kristine Joy Patag | 48 minutes ago
“In whatever you decide to do, never compromise your integrity," Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe.
Headlines
2 hours ago
PNP: Erwin Tulfo abroad, can't turn guns over yet
2 hours ago
Police Colonel Bernard Banac, police spokesperson, said Tulfo is abroad and could no “act on his renewal [of License...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Another Filipina up for sainthood
2 hours ago
Another Filipina is a few steps away from being a saint after Pope Francis declared a nun from Iloilo as “Servant of...
Headlines
6 hours ago
Kuwait issues arrest warrant vs suspect in rape of Filipina
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
Kuwaiti authorities have issued a warrant of arrest against a police officer who allegedly kidnapped and raped a Filipina...
Headlines
16 hours ago
DOTr speeds up Sangley work to decongest NAIA
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade vowed to “do whatever it takes” to fulfill President Duterte’s order...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with