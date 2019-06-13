PNP: Erwin Tulfo abroad, can't turn guns over yet

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police said Thursday that radio personality Erwin Tulfo is not in the country and is unable to turn his guns over for safekeeping by the police.

Police Colonel Bernard Banac, police spokesperson, said that as far as the police know, Tulfo is abroad and could no “act on his renewal [of License to Own and Possess Firearms] and the surrender of his firearms.”

Banac, in a press conference, explained that Tulfo left the country before notice of his license’s expiry was relayed to him.

Last week, the PNP ordered the recall for temporary safekeeping of Tulfo's firearms, saying his license to own and possess firearms had expired. "If the [license] is already expired, then there is no more authority or reason for an individual to keep firearms, to own firearms even if these firearms are still valid,” Banac said in a press conference on June 7.

Banac earlier said that Tulfo's staff had reached out to the police’s Firearms and Explosives Office for the renewal of his license.

“We are trying to know when will he return so he could fulfil his promise to return his firearms and renew his license,” Banac added in Filipino.

The police spokesperson added that the PNP will follow up on their request next week.

The PNP has also pulled out police escorts provided to Tulfo, his wife, and his brothers. Police General Oscar Albayalde, PNP chief, said this was part of regular assessments on people provided police security details but admitted that Tulfo's on-air tantrum against Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista was a factor.

The Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association has also banned Tulfo from their events in response to the broadcaster calling Bautista, a retired military general and an alumnus of the PMA, “useless.”

Tulfo has apologized for the comment and for threatened to slap Bautista. — Kristine Joy Patag