Kuwait issues arrest warrant vs suspect in rape of Filipina

MANILA, Philippines — Kuwaiti authorities have issued a warrant of arrest against a police officer who allegedly kidnapped and raped a Filipina household service worker.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities for the speedy arrest of the suspect.

According to Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Mohd Noordin Lomondot, the suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Kuwaiti police officer Fayed Naser Hamad Alajmy.

Alajmy assisted the victim for finger scanning registration at the airport when she arrived in Kuwait on June 4. The suspect allegedly kidnapped and assaulted the Filipina.

The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait said the employer of the victim is also coordinating with the embassy and local authorities for the case.

"The Philippine Government will exert all efforts to ensure that justice is served," the DFA said in a statement Wednesday night.

The Commission on Human Rights condemned the act of sexual violence committed by one of Kuwait's airport security personnel.

"We seek justice in her behalf, and urge the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Labor and Employment to ensure that our aggrieved OFW’s rights are protected and upheld," Human Rights commissioner Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana said.

Gana said the CHR would be cooperating with the DFA, the DOLE and the Overseas Workers' Welfare Administration on the rape case of the Filipina domestic worker.

The CHR commissioner stressed that the identity of the victim must be kept private as she deserves her privacy.

"The opposite is true of the rapist. He deserves to be unmasked, arresed and undergo court proceedings in Kuwait," Gana said.