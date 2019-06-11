ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
The matter was raised as Cabinet members were discussing measures to make the Philippines earthquake resilient, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.
Incentives pushed for firms to invest outside Manila, ease NCR congestion
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2019 - 5:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Cabinet cluster tasked to handle disaster-related issues is pushing for incentives to businesses that will spur economic activity outside Metro Manila and ease congestion in the National Capital Region. 

The cluster on climate change adaptation, mitigation and disaster risk reduction composed of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana made the proposal during a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang on Monday.

RELATED: LGUs urged to develop own ecozones

RELATED: LGUs urged to develop own ecozones

"They also recommended decongestion of Metro Manila by reducing its population density and incentivizing the economic activities outside of the region, as well as to require all agencies to submit their public service continuity plans should 'The Big One' occur," he said in a statement. 

Panelo said an executive order is needed to implement giving incentives to companies that will invest outside Metro Manila. 

Disaster resiliency agency

The cluster also called for the passage of a bill creating a separate agency on disaster resiliency. 

"They recommended that the Office of the President, through the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office, push for the passage of the creation of the Department of Resiliency in the 18th Congress," Panelo said. 

The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology has repeatedly urged the public to prepare for the "Big One," noting that the West Valley Fault is ripe for movement.

The West Valley Fault starts from the Sierra Madre and runs through Bulacan, Rodriguez, Rizal, Quezon City, the eastern side of Metro Manila including Pasig, Taguig, Muntinlupa, San Pedro, and Sta. Rosa in Laguna and ends in Carmona, Cavite. 

Phivolcs previously said about 33,000 people could die if a 7.2-magnitude quake caused by the West Valley Fault jolts Metro Manila and nearby areas.

READ: ‘Prepare for the Big One’

