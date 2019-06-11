ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A Chinese warship was spotted in the area of Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea.
Philippine Coast Guard/Release
Palace raises concern over Chinese warship near Scarborough
(Philstar.com) - June 11, 2019 - 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang expressed concern over the presence of a Chinese warship near Scarborough or Panatag Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported that two China Coast Guard ships, two militia boats and one naval ship were seen in the area of the traditional fishing ground off Zambales.

"We are always concerned on any intrusion to our sovereignty," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo told reporters Tuesday.

A Chinese militia ship was spotted in the area of Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea. Philippine Coast Guard/Release

Panelo added he would let Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. make the necessary response on the incident.

The Malacañang mouthpiece also confirmed that the sighting of Chinese warship and militia boats in Philippine waters would be discussed at the bilateral consultation mechanism on the South China Sea.

PCG patrol ship BRP Malabrigo reported the encounter with Chinese vessels after upon finishing its four-day patrol in the Scarborough Shoal, also called Bajo de Masinloc.

Capt. Armand Balilo, spokesman of the PCG, said there was no untoward incident during the patrol.

"Maliban sa regular na pagtatanong sa PCG ng China Coast Guard sa kanilang presensya sa area, wala namang untoward incident sa loob ng apat na araw," Balilo said.

(Aside from the regular questioning of the China Coast Guard on the presence of the PCG in the area, there was no untoward incident in the four days.) — Patricia Lourdes Viray

BAJO DE MASINLOC CHINA CHINA COAST GUARD SCARBOROUGH SHOAL SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte tells PhilHealth execs: Resign
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Resignation or termination.
Headlines
Trillanes expects ‘worst,’ more cases against him after Senate exit
6 hours ago
Sen. Trillanes said he is unafraid even if his Senate exit would mean being stripped off of immunity from suits.
Headlines
Duterte vows end to NAIA flight delays
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Amid flight cancellations and hours-long delays at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport due to a lightning alert on Sunday,...
Headlines
Most of Cabinet members richer in 2018
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
More than a dozen Cabinet members became richer while at least three of them reported a lower net worth last year, their statements...
Headlines
‘Clear state target’: Valle’s family not buying PNP’s claim that Davao journo was ‘mistakenly’ arrested
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The family of Margarita “Gingging” Valle believes the arrest of the Davao Today columnist was not a case of “mistaken...
Headlines
Latest
1 minute ago
US Coast Guard monitoring Chinese militia in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 minute ago
Washington has been aware of Beijing's activities in the disputed South China Sea as the US Coast Guard has been keeping tabs...
Headlines
16 minutes ago
Incentives pushed for firms to invest outside Manila, ease NCR congestion
By Alexis Romero | 16 minutes ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said an executive order is needed to implement giving incentives to companies that...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Chinese Embassy condemns 'staged' photos of flag vendors
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
The Chinese Embassy on Tuesday condemned supposedly staged photos of Filipinos selling Chinese flags at the Rizal Park in...
Headlines
2 hours ago
PNP still waiting for Erwin Tulfo to surrender guns
2 hours ago
Lt. Col. Bernard Banac, police spokesperson, said that Tulfo’s camp coordinated with the PNP’s Firearms and Explosives...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Pilot testing of National ID system starts in September
3 hours ago
The pilot testing of the Philippine Identification System will start in September, Malacañang said Tuesday.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with