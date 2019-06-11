Palace raises concern over Chinese warship near Scarborough

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang expressed concern over the presence of a Chinese warship near Scarborough or Panatag Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported that two China Coast Guard ships, two militia boats and one naval ship were seen in the area of the traditional fishing ground off Zambales.

"We are always concerned on any intrusion to our sovereignty," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo told reporters Tuesday.

A Chinese militia ship was spotted in the area of Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea. Philippine Coast Guard/Release

Panelo added he would let Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. make the necessary response on the incident.

The Malacañang mouthpiece also confirmed that the sighting of Chinese warship and militia boats in Philippine waters would be discussed at the bilateral consultation mechanism on the South China Sea.

PCG patrol ship BRP Malabrigo reported the encounter with Chinese vessels after upon finishing its four-day patrol in the Scarborough Shoal, also called Bajo de Masinloc.

Capt. Armand Balilo, spokesman of the PCG, said there was no untoward incident during the patrol.

"Maliban sa regular na pagtatanong sa PCG ng China Coast Guard sa kanilang presensya sa area, wala namang untoward incident sa loob ng apat na araw," Balilo said.

(Aside from the regular questioning of the China Coast Guard on the presence of the PCG in the area, there was no untoward incident in the four days.) — Patricia Lourdes Viray