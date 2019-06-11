Trillanes expects ‘worst,’ more cases against him after Senate exit

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV said he is expecting the “worst” from President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies after his Senate exit in July.

Known for being a staunch critic of the administration, Trillanes has long been involved in heated tirades between him and Duterte.

The president in May accused Trillanes of producing the “Bikoy Totoong Narcolist” video series that alleged the involvement of the Duterte family in the drug trade.

Trillanes said he expects more cases to be filed against him.

“Should they succeed in putting me behind bars, then I’ll just count the days. Same way that I counted the days when we were behind bars during the Arroyo administration then eventually that time in power ran out,” the senator said in an interview over ANC's “Early Edition.”

Trillanes currently faces a revived rebellion case in Makati due to his involvement in the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege.

He also faces inciting to sedition cases and a libel case in Davao City, the hometown of Duterte.

‘Ordinary citizen’

The senator said he is not afraid of Duterte even though his Senate exit would mean also being stripped off of immunity from suits.

“But more importantly, I believe it would send a stronger message that I can be an ordinary citizen and still speak out against this ‘dictator’ Duterte,” he said.

Section 11, Article VI of the 1987 Philippine Constitution provides parliamentary immunities or privilege from arrest to senators and members of the House of Representatives.

The outgoing senator said he is “not comfortable” using legislative positions for immunity.

Trillanes did not run for the 2019 midterm elections but instead supported the Senate bid of fellow ex-mutineer Rep. Gary Alejano (Magdalo party-list) who failed to get enough votes to make it in the winners' circle.

“We have a succession process in the Magdalo. We want new leaders to come out. So we’d have more speakers and voices that will promote the advocacies of the group,” Trillanes said. — Philstar.com intern Edelito Mercene Jr.