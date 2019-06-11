ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV delivers his privilege speech at the Senate on May 27, 2019, denying his alleged involvement in the creation of "Bikoy" videos.
Trillanes: We will have feast day in court with Advincula as witness
(Philstar.com) - June 11, 2019 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Outgoing Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV dared the Philippine National Police to file a case against him based on the supposed revelations of Peter Joemel Advincula, who claimed to be “Bikoy,” so they would look foolish in court.

In a press conference Tuesday, Trillanes showed screengrabs of text messages supposedly between Advincula and a religious person who earlier gave him “sanctuary” and a video showing Advincula in a seemingly drunk state, mouthing names.

The senator dared the PNP, which is looking into Advincula’s claim, to file a case in court.

The senator said he and his lawyers would have a feast day in poking holes at the supposed case.

Trillanes stressed that he released the supposed pieces of evidence against Advincula to “debunk his claim that he did in public that everything is scripted.”

“Chew on that. Let’s see if they will still pursue it,” he added.

Advincula's texts, video

The messages supposedly show Advincula saying that he would pursue his supposed exposé whether or not Trillanes extends help to him. He said “big names” were after him and asked money for transportation.

Advincula earlier tagged the Dutertes in the illegal drug trade in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” video series but he made an about-face three weeks later and alleged that Trillanes and the Liberal Party were behind the scheme to bring down the government.

But Trillanes said the messages refute Advincula’s allegations that he was behind the supposed ouster plot.

“You can see in these text messages that if I were the one behind him, why would he say as such?” Trillanes said in Filipino.

The text messages Trillanes revealed also showed Advincula saying he was willing to risk his life to “help the society.”

“He was the one bugging those who were giving him refuge.” Trillanes also said.

“You will not see anyone giving him a ‘script’ (he was yapping about),” he added.

The senator also bared a video showing a seemingly drunk Advincula.

“Did you see a script? Did you see if someone was dictating things to him?” the senator said.

“The point of this video is to show that whatever he was saying all came from him,” Trillanes added.  — Kristine Joy Patag

