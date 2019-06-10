ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Nine 40-footer container vans from Australia loaded with 211.14 tons of waste materials declared as “municipal waste/processed engineered fuel" were discovered in Misamis Oriental last month. Consignee Holcim Philippines Inc. claimed that the trash were going to be used for fuel to make cement.
EcoWaste Coalition/Release
Locsin says trash from Australia going back, too
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2019 - 12:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The containers of garbage from Australia will experience the same fate as those shipped back to Canada as it will also be returned to its country of origin, the Philippines' top diplomat said.

"O, by the way, the garbage from Australia, that's going back too," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted Monday.

Last month, Customs authorities and operators discovered seven 40-footer containers from Australia at the Mindanao International Terminal in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental.

The containers reportedly have a "characteristic smell inherent to municipal waste," according to the Bureau of Customs.

Locsin added that it does not matter whether the containers of garbage were supposed to be used as an alternative fuel for cement production.

"No, I don't give a flying f••k that it is used in making cement. If that is so cement makers should formally import the ingredient so it goes nowhere but to their plants," Locsin said.

Consignee Holcim Philippines Inc. earlier said the shipment of the materials was cleared by the Environment Management Bureau.

"Acutely aware of the public outcry against the export of wastes to the Philippines and irresponsible and damaging waste disposal practices, Holcim Philippines’ importation and use of PEF as alternative fuel for its cement kilns is pursuant to its objective of contributing to the ongoing efforts to address the global waste problem," Holcim said in May.

Malacañang said the shipment of waste from Australia was "offensive."

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Philippine government would not allow the dumping of garbage from Australia.

“It will be offensive to this government to be a recipient of trash. We are offended by that," Panelo said.

The news of trash imported from Australia, as well as from Hong Kong, came as the Philippines urged Canada to take back containers of garbage shipped to the country between 2013 and 2014.

By end of May, the remaining 69 containers illegally dumped to the Philippines sailed back to Canada. Locsin also ordered all recalled Philippine diplomats to return to the North American country as soon as the garbage started its voyage to Canada.

AUSTRALIA GARBAGE SHIPMENTS TEODORO LOCSIN JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte not needed for Church’s 500th year — bishops
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
The Catholic Church will celebrate the 500th year of Christianity in the Philippines in 2021 even without the support of President...
Headlines
Tordesillas on Duterte claim: I didn't ask for money even when I had cancer
1 day ago
Journalist Ellen Tordesillas on Saturday evening said she does not have cancer and has not been asking sources for money as...
Headlines
Duterte questioned Xi over Chinese vessels around Pagasa
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte says he questioned the swarming of Chinese ships around the Philippines’ Pag-asa Island in the South...
Headlines
Scout Ranger to Tulfo: Amnesia is a despicable disease
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
An alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) shared on Facebook a photo taken years ago of Erwin Tulfo with members...
Headlines
DFA hits UN rights probe
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has rejected the call of United Nations rights experts for an independent investigation...
Headlines
Latest
14 hours ago
Presidency a gift, no need to covet it – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
He still has three years to go before he steps down, but President Duterte already has an advice to his successors.
Headlines
14 hours ago
Malabon teacher rides boat to school
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
In Malabon, where the flood in a disputed area has not subsided for 15 years, Noel Alicaba takes a boat daily to attend...
Headlines
14 hours ago
PNP probes ‘ghost’ dialysis fees
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) is conducting its own probe of WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Center Corp. for allegedly...
Headlines
14 hours ago
‘Rising incidents of e-violence vs female students alarming’
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Detained Sen. Leila de Lima has expressed concern over the rising incidents of electronic violence against female students...
Headlines
14 hours ago
Duterte says he has lost faith in media
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has claimed to have lost his trust in the media as he scored journalists for picking up what he described...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with