This Nov. 28, 2015 file photo shows Sara Duterte-Carpio with her stamped certificate of candidacy for mayor of Davao City and her father Rodrigo with his COC for president during her COC filing as substitute candidate at the Comelec office in Davao. Duterte has said in the past that he did not expect to win in the 2016 presidential race.
File photo
Duterte to aspirants: Don't covet presidency, it is a gift from God
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2019 - 4:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — It's still three years to go before his term of office ends, but President Rodrigo Duterte already has advice those aspiring to succeed him.

"Believe me, now that I have experienced it, the presidency is a gift from God. And my advice to the coming presidents, if they get into office, in the meantime, do not covet anything and it will come to you," Duterte told religious leader Apollo Quiboloy in an interview aired over Sonshine TV last Saturday.

"As I have said, the presidency is a gift from God. So it's not given," he added. 

Duterte said his mother Soledad had told him that he would get what he wants if God wills it. 

"My mother said that: 'Do not covet it. It will not come. Hayaan mo lang. Huwag mong hingiin (Just let things fall into place. Do not ask for it)," the president said.

"I said, 'What if I want to become a lawyer?,' Well... that is something else. That has nothing to do with the raw ambition to be somebody. She said. 'Do not...if you ask it for yourself, you're dead. Ask God for it and if you are blessed by God, He would give it to you,'" he added. 

Duterte previously said he did not expect to beat his more moneyed rivals in the 2016 race, noting that only a few local officials had backed his presidential bid. 

'Legacy of hard work'

Asked what his legacy would be, Duterte replied: "Hard work. Just like any government worker that during my time, I taught a lot of hard work so that the others will follow. No great claims."

"I just want people or if they would really care to remember, he was once a government worker and he worked for the people. That’s the legacy that I’d like to leave. And when I'm gone, forget me. I would be flying, soaring the universe," he added. 
 
Duterte said he does not accept awards and praises that are "too sumptuous."

"But God maybe will remember me, not so many things, but for the good times that I did good things for my fellowmen. One is that...I really do not like oppression, I got it from my father," he said.

The president stressed that he is determined to fulfill his promises especially his fight against illegal drugs and corruption. 

"I would reduce it to a very simple equation. For the human rights and for the bleeding hearts, I have a nation to protect and to preserve and I have millions to provide security," Duterte said. 

"You want...to send me to prison? I’ll go. No problem. As I have said, the presidency is a gift from God. So it’s not given," he added. 

Duterte said somebody has to take the gamble to address the security threats, law and order issues, corruption and illegal drugs. 

"Hypothetically, government is presumed to have all the powers, unlimited, unrestrained...The only one that bars or that protects the people from these vast powers that can be used for dictatorship, corruption is the Bill of Rights...and due process," he said.

"But if you do not know how to mix it and you get carried away by this Constitution, human rights, and when the problem is already very serious and you cannot balance...because you are afraid, wala (nothing will happen). So somebody has to take the gamble."

APOLLO QUIBOLOY RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
