ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
ACTS-OFW said economic growth in China has led to "an explosion of demand" for Filipino domestic workers.
Rep. John Bertiz/Facebook
China better market for Filipino workers than Middle East, party-list says
(Philstar.com) - June 9, 2019 - 4:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — China is a more promising labor market for Filipino household workers, a party-list representing Filipino migrant workers said Sunday, adding demand for English-speaking nannies is rising in that country.

In a statement, ACTS-OFW said Filipino workers in China will have better working and living conditions than in the Middle East. According to the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, 1,058,514 Filipinos were deployed to the Middle East in 2015-2016, the latest figures on its website.

"The problem with the Middle East is that they still have the kafala system, which China does not have," Rep. Aniceto Bertiz III said.

The kafala system requires so-called unskilled foreign workers in countries in the Middle East to have a sponsor who is responsible for their visa and legal status. Bertiz said the system leads to the abuse of migrant workers.

He added employers do not always pay the minimum monthly pay of $400 (around P20,758) for Filipino domestic workers set by the POEA. "In Saudi Arabia, for instance, there are employers who still pay their Filipino household service workers only $200 monthly," Bertiz said.

ACTS-OFW said economic growth in China has led to "an explosion of demand" for Filipino domestic workers.

"Demand is being driven by China’s rapid economic growth, which has lured some 600,000 expatriates to live and work there, as well as the growing number of upper middle class Chinese families who want their children to grow around English-speaking nannies," Bertiz said.

ACTS-OFW, citing voter registration data, said there were 102,421 migrant Filipino voters in China. Bertiz added that, according to unofficial estimates, there are around 200,000 Filipino domestic workers in China.

"In the case of nannies, many of them are between 30 to 35 years old. They also serve as private tutors to their wards," he said.

ACTS-OFW ANICETO BERTIZ LLL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mark Villar, Alfonso Cusi remain richest in Cabinet
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi remained the richest Cabinet members last year, with...
Headlines
Tordesillas on Duterte claim: I didn't ask for money even when I had cancer
5 hours ago
Journalist Ellen Tordesillas on Saturday evening said she does not have cancer and has not been asking sources for money as...
Headlines
Scout Ranger to Tulfo: Amnesia is a despicable disease
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
An alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) shared on Facebook a photo taken years ago of Erwin Tulfo with members...
Headlines
Ben Tulfo slams DSWD chief Bautista’s conditions for accepting bro's apology
23 hours ago
Ben Tulfo on Saturday took a swipe at Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista after the Cabinet official set conditions...
Headlines
Duterte says he has lost his trust in Philippine media
23 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte claimed to have completely lost his trust in the media as he chided journalists for picking up what...
Headlines
Latest
22 minutes ago
China better market for Filipino workers than Middle East, party-list says
22 minutes ago
China is a more promising labor market for Filipino household workers, a party-list representing Filipino migrant workers...
Headlines
16 hours ago
Philippines working to keep status as top producer of seafarers – Tugade
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
The Philippines will continue to improve the quality of maritime education in the country to maintain its status as the leading...
Headlines
16 hours ago
Hajj funds about malversation, not religion, say senators
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The reported illegal diversion of some P5 million in funds meant for the rehabilitation of Marawi City by the Housing and...
Headlines
16 hours ago
Over P2 rollback in pump prices set
By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
Hefty fuel price cuts are expected next week after global crude prices slumped due to slower demand and supply build up.
Headlines
16 hours ago
COA calls out Navy over delayed projects
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has called out the Philippine Navy (PN) over the delayed completion of three modernization projects...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with