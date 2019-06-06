Trillanes 'ready' to be on other side of Congress probes

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, whose term ends on June 30, on Thursday said he is ready to attend any congressional probe, including those that may be called by Senator-elect Christipher "Bong" Go and Representative-elect Paolo Duterte during the 18th Congress.

The 17th Congress is winding down its business and Trillanes said he is prepared for “everything and everything” once he leaves the Senate halls.

At the weekly Kapihan sa Senado forum, the senator and vocal critic of Duterte recalled that his being a lawmaker did not protect him from complaints and charges.

“They have been planning to do everything to circumvent the law to put me away and I don’t expect them to stop,” he said in the forum streamed by the Senate.

'Sure. Game'

Trillanes is currently facing a revived rebellion case in Makati, a string of inciting to sedition cases in Pasay and a libel charge in Davao.

Asked if he will attend a congressional probe on allegations, if there should be one, the senator said: “Sure. Game. Bring it on.”

“If the threats of [President Rodrigo] Duterte, their master, did not cow me, why should I be afraid of the minions?” Trillanes said in Filipino.

He later corrected himself and referred to Go and the younger Duterte as “honorable, elected officials.”

Trillanes grilled Paolo Duterte and Go, when he was still Duterte’s aide, in separate legislative probes.

RELATED: Paolo Duterte denies involvement in illegal drug trade | Trillanes: Bong Go not involved in frigate deal

Trillanes to Advincula: I also have evidence

The senator also challenged Peter Joemel Advincula, the man claiming to be the “Bikoy” in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos, to file a case against him.

Advincula, in an about face, tagged Trillanes in the production of the anonymous video series that link the Dutertes to the drug trade. Advincula, who is facing a string of estafa cases, said that the series was all a ploy to bring down the president.

RELATED: Archbishop Villegas denies Duterte ouster plot allegations, meeting with 'Bikoy'

Defense chief Delfin Lorenzana said last week that they have not monitored any major, active ouster plot.

Trillanes already denied Advincula’s allegations. He added that if Advincula claims that he has evidence to substantiate his claims, he has it too.

The senator also said that it is the “height of foolishness” to have Advincula in the center of the supposed ouster plot.

“If they really have a case then they file it, then I will poke holes in it then,” he added.