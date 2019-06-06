Incumbents, senators-elect say they support Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Incumbent senators as well as senators-elect expressed support for Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto III amid talk that he may soon be replaced as Senate president.

Among those who rallied behind Sotto was Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian, CNN Philippines reported. He was quoted as saying there is a "101-percent chance" Sotto will remain president of the Senate of the 18th Congress.

“Last night, kahit na yung mga bagong senator, especially coming from the PDP group, suportado si Tito Sotto,” Gatchalian said.

(During the dinner last night, even the newly elected senators, especially those coming from the [PDP-Laban, the administration party] group support Tito Sotto.)

Incumbent senator Joel Villanueva also said the support for Sotto is “solid,” the report added.

On Wednesday, Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao threw a welcome dinner party for the new senators in his home in Makati.

Senator-elect Christopher "Bong" Go, a former presidential aide, also expressed support for Sotto.

“With regards to the Senate presidency, naging maayos naman ang working relationship ng Senado at ehekutibo noong 17th Congress sa pamumuno ni Sen. Tito Sotto bilang Senate president,” Go said in a statement.

(With regards to the Senate presidency, the working relationship between the Senate and the executive branch during the 17th Congress senate leadership of Sen. Tito Sotto turned out well.)

Sen. Panfilo Lacson also threw support behind Sotto.

“We’ll find out who among you has doubts on the leadership of the Senate president because we’ve been one in saying we’re happy with his leadership,” Lacson said on radio dzMM.

Senators-elect Francis Tolentino and Imee Marcos, however, rallied behind Sen. Cynthia Villar but said their respective parties has yet to disclose who to endorse as Senate president.

Tolentino ran under PDP-Laban while Marcos is a member of the Nacionalista Party, which is led by Sen. Villar's husband Manny, the richest man in the Philippines and a former Senate president himself. — Philstar.com intern Edelito Mercene Jr.