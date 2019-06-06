US immigration office stops Manila operations

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services stopped accepting applications and petitions as it will be closing its operations in Manila.

The office will be permanently closing its field office in Manila on July 5.

"The US Embassy in Manila will assume responsibility for certain limited services previously provided by USCIS to individuals residing in the Philippines," the USCIS announced on its website.

The USCIS started redirecting forms I-130 or petition for alien relative to the USCIS lockbox last May 14.

Following the announcement of the closure of its Manila field office, the USCIS posted new filing instructions on its website.

The USCIS, which operates under the US Department of Homeland Security, administers lawful immigration to the US.

Based on its website, some of the services it provides include citizenship, immigration of family members, working in the US, verifying an individual's legal right to work in the US, humanitarian programs, adoptions, civic integration and genealogy. — Patricia Lourdes Viray