ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The US Embassy in Manila will assume responsibility for certain limited services previously provided by the US Citizenship and Immigration Office as the latter closes its Manila field office next month.
Philstar.com, file
US immigration office stops Manila operations
(Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 10:16am

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services stopped accepting applications and petitions as it will be closing its operations in Manila.

The office will be permanently closing its field office in Manila on July 5.

"The US Embassy in Manila will assume responsibility for certain limited services previously provided by USCIS to individuals residing in the Philippines," the USCIS announced on its website.

The USCIS started redirecting forms I-130 or petition for alien relative to the USCIS lockbox last May 14.

Following the announcement of the closure of its Manila field office, the USCIS posted new filing instructions on its website.

The USCIS, which operates under the US Department of Homeland Security, administers lawful immigration to the US.

Based on its website, some of the services it provides include citizenship, immigration of family members, working in the US, verifying an individual's legal right to work in the US, humanitarian programs, adoptions, civic integration and genealogy. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

IMMIGRATION UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Senate camaraderie at its best': Binay offers teaching post to Trillanes; outgoing senators sign off
By Rosette Adel | 16 hours ago
The members of the Senate depicted “camaraderie” as they concluded the third regular session in the 17th Congress...
Headlines
Carpio won’t inhibit in writ case involving WPS
By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
Known as a vocal critic of China’s provocations in the South China Sea, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio took...
Headlines
Comelec: Party-list substitution still has to hurdle DQ petitions
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Former National Youth Commission chairman Ronald Cardema cannot sit as representative of the Duterte Youth party-list unless...
Headlines
HR group slams ex-colonel’s appointment as NCIP chair
By Artemio Dumlao | 10 hours ago
Human rights group Karapatan yesterday slammed the appointment of Allen Capuyan as chairman of the National Commission on...
Headlines
Drilon boasts passage of landmark laws authored by minority bloc amid criticisms
18 hours ago
As the 17th Congress adjourned its third regular session on Tuesday, the six-member Senate minority bloc took pride in the...
Headlines
Latest
10 hours ago
Teen prays for speedy Marawi rehab
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
As her family prepared to celebrate Eid’l Fitr, 18-year-old Omaina Mastura said she prayed for the speedy rehabilitation...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Women use internet more than men in the Philippines — SWS
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Filipino women use the internet more than men, according to a latest survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).
Headlines
10 hours ago
Sotto: Senate preserved separation of powers in 17th Congress
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
The Senate in the 17th Congress was able to pass over 400 laws while preserving its independence and ferreting out acts of...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Allow use of Marawi funds for pilgrimage, COA urged?
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) will ask the Commission on Audit (COA) to allow the use of...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Breast cancer fundraiser held
10 hours ago
Breast cancer can be cured.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with