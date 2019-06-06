ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Muslim women and children gather outside the Blue Mosque in Taguig City yesterday for morning prayers?in celebration of Eid’l Fitr.
Miguel de Guzman
Remain partners in peace, Duterte urges Muslims
Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - June 6, 2019 - 12:00am

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Celebrating Eid’l Fitr yesterday, President Duterte urged Muslim Filipinos to remain the government’s partner in promoting peace and understanding across the nation.

“Take this as an opportunity to deepen your role as instruments of love, sacrifice, respect and selfless service,” the President said in his message for Eid’l Fitr or Festival of Breaking the Fast.

Duterte also expressed hope that all Muslim Filipinos would observe the feast as a time for reflection, enlightenment and renewal of commitment to a much stronger devotion to the Almighty.

“The entire Filipino nation joins them as they offer prayers of praise and thanksgiving as well as demonstrate the virtues of Islamic faith in accordance with the teachings of Allah through the Quran,” he said.

Last Tuesday, Duterte spoke before the military officers and enlisted personnel of Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-Sulu) at the Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista headquarters in Jolo, Sulu.

He led the donning of ranks on Brig. Gen. Divino Rey Pabayo of JTF-Sulu and Brig. Gen. Andres Centino of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Operations Division.

The President also led the ceremonial awarding of the Gold Cross Medal to seven soldiers and awarded the Order of Lapu-Lapu to more than a dozen others for their acts of bravery in the line of duty.

In a bid to boost the morale of the military, Duterte witnessed the ceremonial distribution of food packs to the enlisted personnel of JTF-Sulu.

BARMM and Marawi

For her part, Vice President Leni Robredo said she prayed for peace in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the return to normalcy in war-ravaged Marawi City as Muslims marked the end of Ramadan yesterday.

“We pray for our brothers and sisters from Marawi who are still suffering and unable to return to their homes for two years now since the siege,” Robredo said in her message on the observance of Eid’l Fitr.

“We continue to pray for peace in the Bangsamoro region, especially as it transitions into a new era,” she said.

Robredo earlier appealed to the Duterte administration to fast-track the rehabilitation of Marawi, noting that millions of pesos in donations remain untouched two years after the siege.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana rallied Muslims and Christians alike, in particular those in Mindanao, to work as one nation to ensure the success of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

“In observance of Eid’l Fitr we also celebrate the spirit of social healing, reconciliation and unity. Let us therefore continue to work together as one nation and ensure the implementation of the BOL,” the defense chief said.

Lorenzana’s statement is in support of BARRM Chief Minister Alhadj Murad Ibrahim’s message calling for support toward a better Bangsamoro region.

Praying outdoors

Thousands of Muslims yesterday gathered at the Quirino Grandstand to mark the end of Ramadan.

The followers of Islam, some of them carrying food, trooped to Rizal Park starting at 4 a.m.

Salat al-fajr or morning prayer was called at 7 a.m.

Manila Police District-Station 5 commander Lt. Col. Igmedio Bernaldez said an estimated 9,500 persons joined the celebration.

Bernaldez added that close to 500 policemen were deployed to secure the area.

In the BARMM, outdoor congregational prayer rites were described by the military as peaceful, highlighted by calls for religious tolerance by officiating clerics.

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. maintained the military’s unity with the Muslim community.

The Army’s 6th Infantry Division hosted a ceremony for more than 1,000 worshipers in its parade grounds in Camp Siongco, Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao province.

Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos of the BARMM’s Police Regional Office noted that thousands of men, women and children were out in open fields to offer their prayers.

Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the 6th ID, said he is thankful to local government units for cooperating with their security efforts.

Senators also extended their well wishes to Muslim Filipinos.

Sen. Leila de Lima said she hopes that the occasion would prompt the government to expedite its long-delayed rehabilitation of the war-torn Marawi.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan said he wished Filipino Muslims peace, health and prosperity.

Sen. Loren Legarda also extended her greetings, adding that Eid’l Fitr has become a familiar occasion even to the Catholic-dominated nation. – With Christina Mendez, Helen Flores, Jaime Laude, Rey Galupo, John Unson, Paolo Romero

