Teen prays for speedy Marawi rehab

MANILA, Philippines — As her family prepared to celebrate Eid’l Fitr, 18-year-old Omaina Mastura said she prayed for the speedy rehabilitation of Marawi where she wanted to study nursing until IS-inspired Maute terrorists laid siege on the Islamic city two years ago.

Mastura’s family went to Rizal Park in Manila yesterday for Eid’l Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a day after they prayed at the Islamic Center in San Miguel, Manila.

“We are angry at what happened in our Islamic city,” Mastura, who had just graduated from senior high school, said.?Her father, an Arabic teacher at the Islamic Center in San Miguel, has relatives who were displaced due to the Marawi siege.

Mastura’s father, who requested anonymity, lamented the reported misuse of funds for the rehabilitation of Marawi.?

In its latest report, the Commission on Audit (COA) called out the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council for allegedly transferring P5 million to the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos to pay for the pilgrimage or hajj of some Marawi siege survivors even as it was intended for the city’s rehabilitation.?

In another report, the COA also flagged the Office of Civil Defense for releasing only P10,000 of the P36.9 million meant for Marawi in 2018.?

“Why is it taking so long? There are still questions about the use of the funds,” the Arabic teacher said.?

Cocoy Macarimbang, a barangay tanod in the Islamic Center, said Marawi, being the country’s Islamic city, is an important religious center for Muslims.?

“It’s the only Islamic city in the country, and now it’s suddenly gone. We take pride in Marawi as being our Islamic city,” Macarimbang said.?

Some 7,000 Muslims celebrated the end of Ramadan with prayer at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo yesterday morning, according to its religious affairs chief Onasis Balt.?

The siege on Marawi two years ago is remembered every end of the monthlong fast because the city is an important center for Islam, he said.?“Marawi is the core of our religion Islam. That is why the use of the funds for its rehabilitation should be transparent,” Balt said.