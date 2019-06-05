ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Filipino Muslims pray to celebrate Eid al-fitr in front of the Quirino grandstand in Manila on June 5, 2019. Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
On Eid’l Fitr, Robredo prays for homeless Marawi residents
(Philstar.com) - June 5, 2019 - 11:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday extended her prayers for the Muslim community of Marawi who were displaced by the siege.

Robredo, who greeted the Muslim brothers and sisters “Eid Mubarak,” an Arab term for "happy holiday," is also praying for peace in Mindanao.

The country marked the second year of Marawi siege last May 23.

“We pray for our brothers and sisters from Marawi, who are still suffering and unable to return to their homes for two years now since the siege,” Robredo said in her message for Eid’l Fitr.

“We continue to pray for peace in the Bangsamoro region, especially as it transitions into a new era,” she added.

The vice president said she is hopeful that as the Muslim world marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, they may be able to “reflect on the values deeply embedded in the fabric of their culture.”

“Your value for selfless sacrifice, your genuine compassion for others, and your spirit of generosity. You serve as great examples to the rest of the nation of how we embody hope by feeding the hungry, clothing the homeless, and comforting the orphaned,” she said.

Robredo is also praying that beyond this year’s Eid’l Fitr, “we will continue reaching out to the last, the least, and the lost among us – that in understanding and helping our people even at the cost of our personal comfort, we may truly find life and purpose.”

President Rodrigo Duterte declared June 5 a regular holiday to celebrate Eid’l Fitr, usually commemorated three days after the month-long Ramadan fasting. — Rosette Adel

RELATED: Duterte declares June 5 as regular holiday for Eid’l Fitr

EIDL FITR LENI ROBREDO MARAWI MARAWI SIEGE MINDANAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China claims naming South China Sea islands with English names
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Distancing itself from the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, Beijing insisted that artificial islands in the...
Headlines
US looking forward to possible arms deal with Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The United States is open to selling military equipment to the Philippines as it rolls out a new policy on foreign military...
Headlines
Court of Appeals affirms Junjun Binay's guilt in P1.3-B school building project
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
The CA said the condonation doctrine does not apply to Phase VI of the Makati Science High School building, "as the contract...
Headlines
Outrage as Duterte says 'cured' himself of being gay
22 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has sparked outrage after claiming that he "cured" himself of being gay with the help of beautiful...
Headlines
Duterte issues formal order on Marcos jewelry auction
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
With the go signal from Malacañang, the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) said it may begin auctioning...
Headlines
Latest
13 hours ago
2 Philippine Eagles flown to Singapore sanctuary
By Rudy Santos | 13 hours ago
Two Philippine Eagles – the 15-year-old male named Geothermica and 17-year-old female partner Sambisig – were...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Duterte in Sulu for Eid’l Fitr?
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte was set to visit Sulu yesterday to mark the end of Ramadan with Muslims in the area, Malacañang officials...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Cardema bid given due course by Comelec
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has resolved to give due course to the petition of former National Youth Commission...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Tobacco tax gets full Congress nod
By Jess Diaz | 13 hours ago
The two chambers of Congress last night approved the bill increasing the excise tax on cigarettes and other tobacco prod...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Palace: Gov’t travel ban to Canada also lifted
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday recalled a memorandum banning government officials from traveling to Canada after 69 tons of trash...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with