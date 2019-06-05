On Eid’l Fitr, Robredo prays for homeless Marawi residents

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday extended her prayers for the Muslim community of Marawi who were displaced by the siege.

Robredo, who greeted the Muslim brothers and sisters “Eid Mubarak,” an Arab term for "happy holiday," is also praying for peace in Mindanao.

The country marked the second year of Marawi siege last May 23.

“We pray for our brothers and sisters from Marawi, who are still suffering and unable to return to their homes for two years now since the siege,” Robredo said in her message for Eid’l Fitr.

“We continue to pray for peace in the Bangsamoro region, especially as it transitions into a new era,” she added.

The vice president said she is hopeful that as the Muslim world marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, they may be able to “reflect on the values deeply embedded in the fabric of their culture.”

“Your value for selfless sacrifice, your genuine compassion for others, and your spirit of generosity. You serve as great examples to the rest of the nation of how we embody hope by feeding the hungry, clothing the homeless, and comforting the orphaned,” she said.

Robredo is also praying that beyond this year’s Eid’l Fitr, “we will continue reaching out to the last, the least, and the lost among us – that in understanding and helping our people even at the cost of our personal comfort, we may truly find life and purpose.”

President Rodrigo Duterte declared June 5 a regular holiday to celebrate Eid’l Fitr, usually commemorated three days after the month-long Ramadan fasting. — Rosette Adel

