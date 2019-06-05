Palace: Gov’t travel ban to Canada also lifted

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte yesterday recalled a memorandum banning government officials from traveling to Canada after 69 tons of trash illegally dumped in the Philippines were shipped back to Ottawa last week.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said the President ordered the lifting of the travel ban to Canada.

The move is seen to restore the Philippines’ diplomatic ties with Canada, which were affected by the garbage issue.

Earlier in the day, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the travel ban would likely be lifted.

“Most likely it will be recalled. Since the garbage issue has been resolved, it goes without saying that the memo will be recalled unless there is another serious issue. But I don’t think there is one,” Panelo said.

Last May, Malacañang issued a memorandum signed by Medialdea directing all department secretaries and heads of agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations and government financial institutions to refrain from issuing travel authorities for official trips to Canada.

Panelo said the memorandum was consistent with the Philippine government’s stance on diminished ties with Canada over its failure to retrieve the containers of garbage unlawfully shipped to the country.

On May 31, Canada’s trash was shipped back to Ottawa after five years.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has reinstated to their respective posts the diplomats recalled by the government.

Duterte had threatened to cut diplomatic ties with Canada for using the Philippines as a dumping ground.