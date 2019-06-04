Comelec OKs Duterte 'youth' Cardema's Congress bid

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has allowed former National Youth Commission chairman Ronald Cardema's substitution as a nominee for Duterte Youth, the party-list he was chairman of while heading the NYC.

In its resolution released Tuesday, the poll body approved the nomination of Cardema to represent the Duterte Youth Party-list, a sectoral party that actually represents "youth and professionals."

Upon the recommendation of its Law Department, the Comelec granted the withdrawals of the party-list's original nominees Ducielle Marie Suarez—Cardema's wife—Joseph de Guzman, Benilda de Guzman, Arnaldo Villafranca and Elizabeth Anne Cardema.

The poll body allowed the nomination of new nominees as substitutes — Ronald Cardema, Gian Carlo Galang, Catherine Santos, Kerwin Pagaran and Sharah Shane Makabali.

Cardema's last-minute petition to substitute as the first nominee of Duterte Youth drew widespread criticism as all five nominees withdrew their substitution on the same day.

Among the issues raised against Cardema were his being older than the age limit for representatives of the youth sector and his bid for substitution being filed at 5:30 p.m. on a Sunday. He had also used NYC email addresses to send out press releases in favor of the Duterte Youth.

Commissioner Rowena Guanzon was the lone commissioner who dissented while Commissioner Luie Tito Guia abstained from voting.

"I abstain to be consistent with my earlier vote to deny the accreditation," Guia wrote in the resolution.

Even before the Comelec issued a resolution on his substitution, Cardema already claimed a seat in the 18th Congress.

Late last month, the former NYC chair updated his Facebook profile indicating that he is an "incoming congressman" in the House of Representatives.

He had also been attending meetings of party-list representatives even before the Comelec allowed his substitution. — Patricia Lourdes Viray