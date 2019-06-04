ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Progressive groups picket in front of the Department of Justice office in Manila to call for the release of Marklen Maojo Maga.
Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag
Militant groups denounce trade union activist’s conviction
(Philstar.com) - June 4, 2019 - 1:56pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Labor and transport groups staged a protest in front of the Department of Justice in Manila after a local court convicted trade union activist Marklen Maojo Maga for possession of illegal firearms on Monday.

Labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) alongside Maga’s wife Eleanor de Guzman, call for justice following the arrest.

“Nakakasuklam yung desisyon. Wala namang pinagbatayan ang desisyon kundi lamang yung sinabi ng pulis. Ngunit wala po silang maibigay na batayan o ebidensya na meron nga (siyang) dalang baril noong araw na ‘yon,” De Guzman said.

San Mateo, Rizal Regional Trial Court Branch 76 Presiding Judge Josephine Zarate Fernandez found Maga guilty of violating Section 28(e) of Republic Act 10591 also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Maga, who is now detained in the New Bilibid Prison, was arrested on Feb 22, 2018, in San Mateo Rizal for possessing a bag containing a .45-cal pistol loaded with seven bullets. His judicial affidavit claimed these are all planted evidence.

“Meron po kaming sariling testimony. (Pero) walang konsolidasyon sa depensa ang hukom,” De Guzman said.

She added that cases faced by Maga were similar to the complaints of his other fellow political prisoners in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

“Napaka-pareho ng istoryo nila. Sa sobrang gawa gawa lang ng mga kaso, pare-pareho (na) yung pattern, kung paano ginawa ang kaso, pare-pareho yung mga krimen na kinakasungkatan. All of these cases that are being used to detain them are baseless accusations,” De Guzman added.

Maga’s camp will appeal the decision to the higher courts such as the Court of Appeals and if necessary, the Supreme Court, according to De Guzman.

“This is a political battle, we are waging this in the name other unionists, and activities detained illegally by the government,” De Guzman said. — Philstar.com intern Edelito Mercene Jr.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we know so far: Senate leadership change
3 days ago
Talks are circulating about plans to unseat Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III and elect Sen. Cynthia Villar the leader...
Headlines
13 senators sign resolution backing Tito Sotto as leader
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Some 13 senators have signed a resolution expressing support for the retention of Senate President Vicente Sotto III as leader...
Headlines
‘Filipino construction workers are truly lazy,’ special envoy Tulfo says
By Rosette Adel | 18 hours ago
Three months after he first made the claim, columnist turned special envoy Ramon Tulfo stands by his comment that Filipino...
Headlines
Palace to oppose moves to block Marcos jewelry auction
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang is ready to oppose any attempt by the Marcos family to block the sale of their jewelry collection, saying...
Headlines
Duterte invites new Japan Imperial couple to Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has invited Japan’s new Imperial Couple to the Philippines, saying it would be a “great honor”...
Headlines
Latest
40 minutes ago
Militant groups denounce trade union activist’s conviction
40 minutes ago
Labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno and transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide alongside Maga’s...
Headlines
50 minutes ago
DOJ wraps up estafa rap vs 'Bikoy' sans counter-affidavit
By Kristine Joy Patag | 50 minutes ago
Lawyer Benjamin delos Santos, counsel for businessman Arven Valmores, told reporters after the preliminary investigation hearing...
Headlines
14 hours ago
DepEd pushes additional benefits for teachers
By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
Amid calls for an increase in the salary of teachers, the Department of Education (DepEd) is pushing for more benefits to...
Headlines
14 hours ago
House Oks bill creating OFW Hospital
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
The House of Representatives approved yesterday on third and final reading a proposed bill seeking to establish a special...
Headlines
14 hours ago
COA flags NYC over leave credits
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has directed the National Youth Commission (NYC) to stop the practice of approving excessive...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with