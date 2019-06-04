Militant groups denounce trade union activist’s conviction

MANILA, Philippines — Labor and transport groups staged a protest in front of the Department of Justice in Manila after a local court convicted trade union activist Marklen Maojo Maga for possession of illegal firearms on Monday.

Labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) alongside Maga’s wife Eleanor de Guzman, call for justice following the arrest.

“Nakakasuklam yung desisyon. Wala namang pinagbatayan ang desisyon kundi lamang yung sinabi ng pulis. Ngunit wala po silang maibigay na batayan o ebidensya na meron nga (siyang) dalang baril noong araw na ‘yon,” De Guzman said.

San Mateo, Rizal Regional Trial Court Branch 76 Presiding Judge Josephine Zarate Fernandez found Maga guilty of violating Section 28(e) of Republic Act 10591 also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Maga, who is now detained in the New Bilibid Prison, was arrested on Feb 22, 2018, in San Mateo Rizal for possessing a bag containing a .45-cal pistol loaded with seven bullets. His judicial affidavit claimed these are all planted evidence.

“Meron po kaming sariling testimony. (Pero) walang konsolidasyon sa depensa ang hukom,” De Guzman said.

She added that cases faced by Maga were similar to the complaints of his other fellow political prisoners in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

“Napaka-pareho ng istoryo nila. Sa sobrang gawa gawa lang ng mga kaso, pare-pareho (na) yung pattern, kung paano ginawa ang kaso, pare-pareho yung mga krimen na kinakasungkatan. All of these cases that are being used to detain them are baseless accusations,” De Guzman added.

Maga’s camp will appeal the decision to the higher courts such as the Court of Appeals and if necessary, the Supreme Court, according to De Guzman.

“This is a political battle, we are waging this in the name other unionists, and activities detained illegally by the government,” De Guzman said. — Philstar.com intern Edelito Mercene Jr.