ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Interaksyon reported in 2018 that Marklen Maojo Maga was abducted by men in civilian clothing “who identified themselves as elements of the Philippine National Police, in the morning of Feb. 22, 2018.
Pilipino Star Ngayon via Facebook photo/Radyo Pilipinas
Court convicts trade union leader on illegal possession of firearms
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2019 - 7:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — A local court convicted trade union activist Marklen Maojo Maga on illegal possession of firearms, despite claims by activist groups that the charges were trumped up.

San Mateo, Rizal Regional Trial Court Branch 76 Presiding Judge Josephine Zarate Fernandez found Maga guilty of violating Section 28(e) of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The court sentenced Maga to serve imprisonment for a period of eight years and one day of prision mayor as minimum to 14 years and eight months of reclusion perpetua as maximum.

It also directed Maga to the New Bilibid Prison.

The court ruling

Authorities arrested Maga on Feb. 22, 2018, near a basketball court in his neighborhood in San Mateo, Rizal. Seized in his possession was a bag that containing a .45-cal pistol loaded with seven bullets.

Police were armed with an alias warrant of arrest issued by Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte Regional Trial Court Branch 34.

Maga, in his judicial affidavit, said that the firearm was planted evidence. He also said that his bag was not in his actual possession during the arrest but was hanging on the handle of his bicycle that was outside the basketball court.

The court pointed out: “When cross-examined, accused Maga admitted that the bag seized during the arrest belongs to him. While he claims that the firearm allegedly confiscated from him is planted evidence, the accused had not filed any case against the police officers.”

The ruling noted that Maga explained that he was not able to file a case against the police as he was in detention

The court held that the arrest was valid. Maga said in his defense that he was only shown the warrant when they reached the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-NCR, but the court said that this was not corroborated.

“It was not shown that the police officers were ill-motivated to arrest the accused on trumped up charges,” it added.

The court also said that Maga failed to “give any authority for possessing the loaded pistol,” and that he has no license for the firearm.

'Trumped-up case'

A group of political prisoners in Camp Bagong Diwa condemned Maga’s conviction, asserting in a statement coursed through rights group Karapatan that Maga is innocent.

“The cal.45 pistol and bullets allegedly found in his possession were planted by the AFP and PNP intelligence agents who arrested him last February 22, 2018. The arresting team used a spurious arrest warrant charging him with murder allegedly committed on March 17, 2017 at Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, a place he has never been to,” they added.

They also said that “perjured testimonies of witness,” usually given by police and military, “is nothing new.”

“Hundreds of leaders and members of progressive organizations as well as ordinary peasants suspected of supporting the revolutionary movement have been thrown behind bars for years all over the country,” they added. The group also stressed that some have been victims of extrajudicial killings, involuntarily disappeared or tortured in the process of "arrest.”

“Though suspected of political offenses, they are charged with common crimes such as murder, arson, kidnapping, robbery, illegal possession of firearms and explosives, etc,” they added.

Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay, meanwhile, said that the convinction is "an impetus for human rights advocates, trade unionists and activists to continue pushing back against a climate of political persecution and reprisal."

"We reiterate that unionism is not a crime, and trade unionists like Maoj are advocates who continue to raise workers’ legitimate demands despite an increasingly hostile environment. We are one with Maoj’s family, with his wife and 8-year-old son, in condemning his conviction. Alongside his counsel, we hope to explore other means to contest this decision and reiterate his innocence in relation to the fabricated charges against him,” she added.

Palabay also raised questions on the circumstances of Maga's arrest, as she pointed out that the activist had just brought his child to school when he was arrested and it was ludicrous that he would have a gun in his bag.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE KARAPATAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Police escorts for Erwin Tulfo, family pulled out
1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has recalled the police escorts of broadcaster Erwin Tulfo, his wife, and two of his siblings,...
Headlines
Malacañang upholds dismissal of Overall Deputy Ombudsman Carandang
By Kristine Joy Patag | 11 hours ago
The suspension order resulted in a tug of powers between the executive branch and the Office of the Ombudsman.
Headlines
'Incoming congressman' Cardema keeps seat on PMA Board of Advisers
By Artemio Dumlao | 7 hours ago
Cardema will be in the PMA Board of Advisers until May 2021, a position granted him by virtue of his being chairman of the...
Headlines
'Bikoy' now under police custody, says CIDG
9 hours ago
“He’s now under protective custody. He voluntarily surrendered himself and requested for protective custody....
Headlines
MIAA sorry for inconvenience at NAIA 2
8 hours ago
Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal apologized for the inconvenience experienced by passengers...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
‘Filipino construction workers are truly lazy,’ special envoy Tulfo says
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Three months after he first made the claim, columnist turned special envoy Ramon Tulfo stands by his comment that Filipino...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Mon Tulfo: Wanda 'clueless', just a 'casualty' in PTV-DOT ad deal
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
Columnist Ramon Tulfo his sister was a casualty “for being clueless and for not having the brightest people around...
Headlines
2 hours ago
SWS: 4 in 10 Filipinos ‘very happy’ with life
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Four in 10 Filipinos are “very happy” with their lives in general, a Social Weather Stations first quarter survey...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Palace backs Bautista but urges public to move past Tulfo tantrum
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Malacañang supports Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, whom broadcaster Erwin Tulfo berated and badmouthed...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Philippines ships back Hong Kong waste
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The Philippines again asserted that it is not a dumping ground as it sent a container van loaded with mixed garbage back...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with